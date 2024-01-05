Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: A Multipurpose Storage System For Clothing And Fashion Accessories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Denine L. of New York, NY is the creator of the Accessory Coordinator, a multipurpose storage system for shoes, scarves, gloves, hats, and other clothing accessories. The system features an adjustable, three-way swivel and hook system that supports several accessories within pockets on the front surface, ensuring they remain easily visible and accessible to match with any desired outfit. The adjustable hook is used to hang the system in or on a closet to keep stored items in plain view. The pockets feature dividers to easily store and organize shoes, pocketbooks, scarves, hats, gloves, and much more. Users can mix and match accessories from an easily accessible location in the closet, preventing them from having to constantly sift through clothing to find a specific item.The modern trend towards minimalism and efficient use of space has led to increased interest in organizational products, including closet organizers like the Accessory Coordinator. Consumers are looking for solutions that not only help declutter but also make items easily accessible. There is a growing demand for customizable closet organizers that can be tailored to an individual's specific storage needs. Modular systems, adjustable pockets or shelves, and flexible components allow users to create a storage solution that fits their wardrobe.Design and aesthetics play a significant role in the market-closet organizers that not only offer functionality but also look stylish and integrate well with the overall interior design of a space will push the market forward and expanding product lines for any manufacturer. The Accessory Coordinator capitalizes on these features and offers a seamless tool that installs within any closet for streamlining a wardrobe and simplifying a daily routine.Denine was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Accessory Coordinator product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Accessory Coordinator can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit

