Albertsons' Associate Recognized By INSPIRE Magazine For Phenomenal Fundraising Work

(MENAFN- 3BL) INSPIRE is the perfect word to describe Safeway Store Director Rob Jones. Rob has been with Albertsons Companies for 41 years and is a champion for his community in Lake Stevens, WA. He was recently spotlighted in Providence General Foundation 's INSPIRE magazine for his phenomenal fundraising work through Pink the Rink for breast cancer patients.

“The cancer word is super scary. If we can help one family put that fear aside and go through their journey with hope and positivity, then it's all worth it.

It's all about hope, little victories, big victories-and keeping families together.” – Rob Jones

Thank you, Rob, for everything you do to inspire healthy futures and support our neighbors in need.

