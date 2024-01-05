ED Officials Attacked By '800-1000' People With 'Intent To Cause Death', Bengal Governor Condemns 'Ghastly' Ambush

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemned the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shajahan's supporters. The investigative agency said that“800-1000” people attacked their officials“with an intention to cause death”.

Governor Bose hit out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for failing to contain the law-and-order situation. Three ED officials have sustained grievous injuries and are hospitalized attacked in West BengalOn Thursday night, an ED team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1. Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam Enforcement Directorate (ED) released a statement saying \"800-1000\" people attacked its officials with an intention to cause death. The agency said the mob carried weapons such as lathis, stones and bricks. Three ED officials have sustained grievous injuries and are hospitalized added that the mob also snatched their phones, laptops, cash and wallets governor reacts to attack on EDWest Bengal Governor Bose has summoned Chief Secretary BP Gopalika, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar at Raj Bhavan this evening a stern message to the Trinamool Congress government, Bose said that he would explore his constitutional options and take appropriate action.\"The ghastly incident in Sandeshkhali is alarming and deplorable. It's the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. As a governor, I explore all my constitutional options for appropriate action in the appropriate manner,\" Bose said in a voice message released from the Raj Bhavan also stated that Bengal is not a banana republic and the government should stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. The Bengal governor also asked the West Bengal Police to shun its“ostrich-like attitude” of pretending not to see lawlessness around reacts to attack on EDCongress' senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also hit out at its INDIA bloc ally- Trinamool Congress after the ED team was attacked, saying that there was no law and order in the state.\"After the attack by goons of the ruling government on ED officials, it is clear that there is no law and order in the state. Today, they were injured, tomorrow they can be murdered. Such a thing would not come as a surprise to me,\" he said.\"Under the TMC rule, the law and order cease to exist in West Bengal. We demand that President's Rule should be immediately imposed in West Bengal,\" Adhir Chowdhury said demands NIA probeWest Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an NIA probe into the attack on the Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

