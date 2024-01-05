Indian Navy Foils Bid To Hijack Cargo Ship Off Somalia Coast Crew Including 15 Indians Rescued | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Indian Navy's commandos on Friday thwarted an attempt by five-six armed personnel to hijack a bulk carrier, MV Lila Norfolk, off Somalia's coast on Friday and rescued all the 21 crew members, including 15 Indians Navy deployed warship INS Chennai, and Navy commandos boarded the hijacked ship, MV Lila Norfolk, off Somalia's coast. 'All 21 crew (including 15 Indians) onboard safely evacuated', the Navy informed Indian warship has reportedly launched a helicopter and issued warnings to pirates to abandon the hijacked vessel. The Navy informed that the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk has been kept under surveillance by its maritime patrol aircraft and predator drone in the Arabian Sea to reports, Indian Navy commandos carried out \"sanitisation\" operations in the Arabian Sea Navy's marine commandos or MARCOS have carried out the operations. At least 15 Indian crew members were on board the vessel, which was hijacked near Somalia's coast and the Navy received information about it on Thursday evening, news agency ANI reported.“INS Chennai diverted from her Anti Piracy patrol and intercepted the MV at 1515hrs today, on 5th Jan. MV was kept under continuous surveillance using Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Predator MQ9B and integral helos. The Indian Navy Marine Commandos present onboard the Mission Deployed warship boarded the MV and have commenced the Sanitisation”, the Indian Navy said.“The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy, MPA of interception by Indian Naval warship. INS Chennai is in the vicinity of MV and rendering support to restore the power generation & propulsion, and commence her voyage to next port of call,” the Navy added Navy had deployed a ship and a patrol aircraft in the Arabian Sea following the hijacking attempt onboard the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, it said on Friday vessel sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal indicating that it was boarded by five to six unknown armed people on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said in a statement Indian Navy diverted INS Chennai, and deployed for maritime security operations to assist the vessel, the statement said Indian Navy has increased its surveillance of the Arabian Sea after a recent spate of attacks in the region. The hijacking of commercial ships and attempted hijackings by suspected pirates near the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea regions resumed in December after a six-year lull from the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region shows at least three hijackings in December. The previous such incident was reported in 2017, according to Reuters, a maritime intelligence firm, said the bulk carrier started to drift 670 kilometres east of Hafun, Somalia, and said its crew included 15 Indian nationals.A patrol aircraft overflew the vessel early on Friday, established contact with the crew and ascertained that they were safe, the Navy said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the hijack attempt. There have been growing concerns about shipping in the region following attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels.(With agency inputs)
