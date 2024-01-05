Kerala: Pathanamthitta Collector Imposes Fines On Hotels At Sabarimala; Know Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: A flash raid by the district collector in the hotels at Sannidhanam, Sabarimala, found that excessive prices were charged for food. A pilgrim who brought 4 masala dosa was given a bill of Rs 360 for chutney. The exorbitant price was charged when Rs 228 was allowed as per the fixed price for Makaravilakku. The Pathanamthitta district collector, Shibu, issued notices and fines to establishments found guilty of imposing exorbitant prices, ensuring accountability and fair practices for the benefit of pilgrims.

The flash inspections uncovered rampant overcharging in hotels catering to pilgrims. A recent audit revealed instances such as charging Rs 20 for a Rs 15 porotta, Rs 60 for green peas curry, Rs 75 for Neyroast, and Rs 14 palappam. Similar fraudulent practices were identified in pottery shops during the investigation.

Following are the prices of vegetarian food items in the district for pilgrims during Sabarimala this year

1. Kuthari meals (8 items included) - Rs 70

2. Andhra meals (Ponni rice) - Rs 70

3. Kanji (750 ml)- Rs 35

4. Tea - Rs 12

5. Tea (Without sugar) - Rs 10

6 Coffee - Rs 10

7. Coffee without sugar - Rs 10

8. Bru coffee/Nestle coffee - Rs 15

9. Black tea - Rs 9

10. Black tea without sugar - Rs 7

11. Kattan kappi - Rs 9

12. Kattan Kappi without sugar - Rs 7

13. Idiyappam - Rs 10

14. Dosa per piece - Rs 10

15. Iddli per piece - Rs 10

16. Palappam per piece - Rs 10

17. Chappathi(2) - Rs 10

18. Chappathi (2) with Kuruma - Rs 60

19. Porotta (1)- Rs 12

20. Neyroast (1)- Rs 46

21. Plain dosa - Rs 35

22. Masala Dosa - Rs 50

23. Puri Masala (2) - Rs 36

24. Mixed vegetable - Rs 30

25. Parippuvada - Rs 10

26. Medu vada - Rs 10

27. Peanut curry - Rs 30

28. Green peas curry - Rs 30

29. Potato curry - Rs 30

30. yogurt - Rs 15

31. Kappa - Rs 30

32. Bonda - Rs 10

33. Onion - Rs 10

34. Cabbage Bread (75g- Half) - Rs 12

35. Yogurt Sadam (Only at Munthia Vegetarian Hotels) - Rs 47

36. Lemon Rice (Only at Munthia Vegetarian Hotels)- Rs 44

37. Filter Tea (90ml) - Rs 8

38. Filter Coffee (90ml) - Rs 10

39. Filter

Masala Chai (90ml) - Rs 15

40. Filter Lemon Tea (90ml) - Rs 15

41. Filter Flavored Ice Tea (200ml) - Rs 20

