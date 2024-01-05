Dramatic Videos Of Commuter Train Collision In Indonesia's Bandung Go Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indonesia woke up to the news of a terrible collision between two trains in the city of Bandung. The accident occurred between an intra-city train and a local train which resulted in the death of five people and injuries to dozens. The dramatic videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

The busy intra-city train line from Surabaya in East Java to the city of Bandung witnessed the terrible accident at 6:03 am local time. As a result of the collision impact, the intra-city Turangga train derailed from the railway track and instantly caught fire. So far, four deaths have occurred and all of them have been from the train crew.

Over 500 passengers were safely evacuated from the tangled train coaches across the railway tracks. The Indonesian Transportation Ministry revealed that all the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for the treatment. The cause of the train collision is not yet known as the Indonesian Transportation Ministry has launched a full scale investigation into the matter.

Railway operator KAI in a statement said,“KAI is deeply saddened and expresses its condolences for the death of four train officers, who were train driver, assistant, steward and security guard.” The train collision has caused widespread disruption in railway services across the Western Indonesia region. The wreckage of the two trains has not been cleared as investigation is still underway.



Dramatic visuals appeared on social media platforms as passerbys near the railway line including some passengers and officials captured the footage of the train wreckage. In the above videos, a large crowd can be seen near the railway line. The video also showcases the severe damage that the train engines faced after the collision resulting in the death of four railway officials.