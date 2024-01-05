Wreckage Clearance At Tokyo Runway: Videos Of Black Smoke Rising From Charred Japan Airlines Plane Go Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the world's third-busiest airport, is grappling with the aftermath of a tragic collision between a Japan Airlines (JAL) widebody jet and a Coast Guard turboprop. The incident occurred during the JAL plane's landing, resulting in a fiery wreckage that claimed the lives of five Coast Guard crew members on Tuesday. The investigation is now focused on uncovering the factors leading to this deadly collision.

Crews at Haneda Airport have initiated the challenging task of clearing the charred remains of the Airbus A350 from the runway. Equipped with excavators and cutting tools, they are carefully removing the wreckage, including the plane's wing and debris from the burnt-out cabin. The goal is to complete the removal by January 7, with the wreckage transported to a hangar for further inspection.

While the cockpit voice recorder from the JAL plane is yet to be retrieved, authorities have successfully recovered the flight data recorder and both recorders from the Coast Guard aircraft. The Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) is leading the investigation, aiming to piece together the events leading up to the collision.

The tragic incident has significantly disrupted operations at Haneda Airport, resulting in numerous flight cancellations and delays. The affected runway is anticipated to reopen on January 8, pending the successful completion of the clearance operations. As an emergency precautionary measure, additional personnel will reinforce radar systems to ensure the safety of airport operations.

Transport authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the crash, focusing on potential professional negligence. Tokyo police are also exploring this angle, examining whether human error or miscommunication played a role in the collision. The captain of the Coast Guard aircraft, the sole survivor, is under scrutiny, particularly regarding control tower transcripts that suggest conflicting instructions before the crash.

In a show of international solidarity, US aviation safety officials are set to assist Japan in analyzing the airplane recorders. This collaboration aims to provide a clearer understanding of the sequence of events leading to the collision and enhance global aviation safety.

The collision at Haneda Airport has left the aviation community in shock, prompting a thorough investigation into its causes. As crews work diligently to clear the wreckage, the recovery of crucial flight recorders and the collaboration with international experts will play a pivotal role in uncovering the truth behind this tragic incident. The outcome of this investigation may have broader implications for aviation safety, especially concerning the response of modern lightweight airliners to catastrophic events.