Kerala: Youth Who Went Missing During New Year Celebration Found Dead In Goa; Autopsy Report Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A youth who went missing during New Year celebrations in Goa was found dead on the beach. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Santhosh. He went missing during a dance party at Wakathur Beach in Goa on December 31 with his friends. The body was recovered from the beach on Thursday (Jan 4). The family got footage of Sanjay dancing on the stage where the DJ party was going on.

The post-mortem report found that Sanjay had injuries on his chest. The family of a young man has filed a murder complaint over suspicion. The suspicion is fueled by the post-mortem report, indicating signs of physical assault on his body. Sanjay's father Santhosh alleged that security personnel assaulted his son, beating him to death and disposed of the body in the sea, purportedly in response to him dancing during a DJ party.



The Goa Police is actively investigating the case. Sanjay's family has complained to the Chief Minister, urging the Kerala government's intervention for a thorough and unbiased investigation. Sanjay's body has been repatriated from Goa and cremated at his home, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the family's quest for justice in this tragic incident.