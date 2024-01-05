Australia to Canada: 7 countries with weird nick names

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a quirky exploration of countries with peculiar nicknames! From Australia's Down Under to Iceland's Land of Fire and Ice, discover the intriguing monikers that encapsulate the charm, geography, and idiosyncrasies of these nations. Join us in unraveling the delightful tapestry of country nicknames

Explore quirky country nicknames – from Australia's Down Under to Iceland's Land of Fire and Ice. Unveil the charm and idiosyncrasies that define these unique monikers

This nickname reflects the country's location in the southern hemisphere, far away from many other nations

Referring to Canada's northern location and its often snowy landscapes

An indigenous term used to refer to the land of palm trees, giving a different perspective on the country

This nickname comes from Japan's location to the east of the Asian continent, where the sun appears to rise first

Reflecting the country's serene and peaceful landscape, this nick name suits South Korea

This nickname captures the contrast between Iceland's glaciers and volcanoes

Referring to the country's clear, vast skies that often appear blue