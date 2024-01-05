               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Australia To Canada: 7 Countries With Weird Nick Names


1/5/2024 2:00:40 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a quirky exploration of countries with peculiar nicknames! From Australia's Down Under to Iceland's Land of Fire and Ice, discover the intriguing monikers that encapsulate the charm, geography, and idiosyncrasies of these nations. Join us in unraveling the delightful tapestry of country nicknames

Australia- Down Under

This nickname reflects the country's location in the southern hemisphere, far away from many other nations

Canada - The Great White North

Referring to Canada's northern location and its often snowy landscapes

Brazil - Pindorama

An indigenous term used to refer to the land of palm trees, giving a different perspective on the country

Japan - Land of the Rising Sun

This nickname comes from Japan's location to the east of the Asian continent, where the sun appears to rise first

South Korea - The Land of the Morning Calm

Reflecting the country's serene and peaceful landscape, this nick name suits South Korea

Iceland - The Land of Fire and Ice

This nickname captures the contrast between Iceland's glaciers and volcanoes

Mongolia - The Land of the Blue Sky

Referring to the country's clear, vast skies that often appear blue

