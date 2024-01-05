BREAKING: Karasevak Srikanth Poojary Granted Bail By Hubballi Court In 31-Year-Old Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The First Additional District Court in Hubballi granted bail to Srikant Poojary following his arrest on December 29. Poojary found himself entangled in a decades-old case, leading to his detention and subsequent judicial custody by the police.

The arrest, related to alleged involvement in the Ramjanmabhoomi riots dated December 5, 1992, sparked a heated political debate, triggering a statewide protest staged by the BJP. Supporters rallied for Poojary's release, leading to a political furore over the matter.

Following legal proceedings, the court extended bail to Srikanth Pujari, setting the stage for a whirlwind of discussions and varying opinions on the controversial issue.



What is this case?

Hajaresab Maliksab Angadi had lodged a complaint leading to a case against Srikanth, marked as the third accused, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The charges include Sections 143, 147, 436, 427, and 149. A charge sheet was submitted concerning this incident.

There's been a twist in the case. According to the petitioner, the case was divided, resulting in a separate one against Srikanth and others. In an unexpected turn, the original case against the other accused was resolved by the trial court, leading to their acquittal. However, the petitioner claims that the complaint and FIR related to this case were supposedly destroyed.

The situation took a serious turn when Srikanth was arrested by the police of Hubballi city and sent to judicial custody on December 29. Surprisingly, there's no available copy of the FIR or other complaints. Srikanth sought bail as mentioned in the petition filed in this regard. The case has complexities and missing documents, making it a challenging situation for all involved parties.