Fighter: Deepika Padukone Dazzles In Exclusive BTS Video From 'Sher Khul Gye' [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone rings in her 38th birthday, adorned with an illustrious career spanning 17 years. The film industry has witnessed her brilliance in blockbuster hits like "Om Shanti Om," "Ram Leela," "Bajirao Mastani," and "Padmaavat," establishing her as one of the country's leading female stars.

To commemorate this special occasion, the makers of her upcoming film, "Fighter," shared a lively behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on Monday. Posted on Viacom18's official Instagram handle, the video captures the various facets of Deepika's on-set persona. From exuding swag while riding a bike and donning a leather jacket to showcasing Bhangra moves with director Siddharth Anand, the clip vividly portrays her versatile charm. The caption reflects the fearless and fiery spirit of Deepika Padukone, a true "Fighter," as the film is aptly titled, set to release on January 25.

Deepika's infectious personality extends beyond the reel, and the BTS video attests to her playful self when the camera is not rolling. The actress has left an indelible mark on the global entertainment industry, earning recognition as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2018. Last year, she received the Time 100 Impact Award, further solidifying her influence.

Notably, in 2020, Deepika Padukone made history as Louis Vuitton's first-ever Indian brand ambassador. Two years later, she achieved another milestone by becoming the inaugural Indian brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand Cartier. These accomplishments underscore her stature as a trailblazer in the entertainment and fashion spheres.

In recent years, Deepika has been actively involved in significant film projects. In 2023, she starred in two major blockbusters, "Pathaan" alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, surpassing the Rs 1000 crore collection milestone. Additionally, she shared screen space with Shah Rukh in "Jawan," leaving an impactful impression despite a relatively smaller role.

Looking ahead, Deepika Padukone is set to captivate audiences in "Fighter," directed by Siddharth Anand, the same visionary behind "Pathaan." Co-starring with Hrithik Roshan, this collaboration marks their first film together. With a couple of songs already released, "Fighter" is slated for a January 25 release, promising to be a significant addition to Deepika's illustrious filmography.