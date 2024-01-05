Iqbal Ansari, Litigant In Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case, Invited To Ram Temple Consecration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Iqbal Ansari, a key figure in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, received an invitation for the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony slated for January 22, as confirmed by his daughter, Shama Parveen. Expressing details, Parveen said, "My father received the invitation earlier today at our residence in Kotia Panjitola near the Ram Path."

Ansari, who previously expressed the Muslim community's respect for the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict on the Ram temple matter, has been handed this invitation for the significant event.

Anticipating over a lakh devotees to gather for the 'pran pratishtha' on January 22, reports indicate an invitee list featuring approximately 7,000 guests from India and abroad.

Notably, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust dispatched over 6,000 invitation cards for the grand 'Ram Lalla' consecration ceremony across the nation.

Several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, and Akshay Kumar, are among those invited. Additionally, esteemed directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, along with producer Mahaveer Jain, have received invitations.

The much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation, drawing high-profile dignitaries globally. However, the temple trust has urged devotees to avoid traveling to Ayodhya on the consecration ceremony day.

Notably, during PM Modi's recent roadshow in Ayodhya, Ansari was seen showering flower petals on the Prime Minister's motorcade, considering it a fortunate occasion for PM Modi to visit Ayodhya for a holy visit ('darshan'). Ansari also suggested the performance of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual by PM Modi.

Ansari, who pursued the Ayodhya land dispute case following his father's passing in 2016, previously the oldest litigant in the case, continues to be actively involved in the unfolding events.