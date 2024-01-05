Explained: Why India Dealing With World's Newest Oil Producer Makes Sense

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Republic of Guyana. This significant agreement aims to elevate cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector, covering a comprehensive spectrum of activities.

Key Collaborative Areas

The proposed MoU outlines various collaborative areas, including the sourcing of crude oil from Guyana, participation of Indian companies in Exploration and Production (E&P) endeavours in Guyana, cooperation in crude oil refining, capacity building, strengthening bilateral trade, collaboration in the natural gas sector, and the formulation of a regulatory policy framework in Guyana's oil & gas sector. Additionally, the agreement extends to cooperation in clean energy, encompassing biofuels, renewables, and solar energy.

Strategic Implications

This strategic collaboration is anticipated to reinforce bilateral trade, encourage mutual investments, and contribute to diversifying the source of crude oil, thereby enhancing energy and supply security for India. Furthermore, the MoU provides Indian companies with opportunities to participate in the E&P sector in Guyana, fostering valuable experience through partnerships with global oil and gas entities in upstream projects.

Guyana: A New Entrant in the Oil and Gas Arena

Guyana has recently emerged as a significant player in the oil and gas sector, marking its position as the world's newest oil producer. The country's remarkable oil discoveries, totaling 11.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, represent 18% of global oil and gas discoveries and 32% of discovered oil. Projections from OPEC World Oil Outlook 2022 foresee a substantial increase in Guyana's production, with liquids supply expected to grow from 0.1 mb/d in 2021 to 0.9 mb/d in 2027.

India's Growing Energy Needs and Strategic Approach

India, as the world's third-largest energy consumer, third-largest consumer of oil, and fourth-largest refiner, is undergoing rapid economic growth with escalating energy requirements. Acknowledging the significance of energy security, India is actively pursuing new partnerships in the hydrocarbon sector. This initiative aligns with the country's strategy to diversify crude oil sources and acquire high-quality overseas assets, reducing dependency on a single economic unit and enhancing strategic manoeuvrability.

The Way Forward

With substantial potential for cooperation and renewed momentum in the hydrocarbon sector's bilateral relationship, the MoU with Guyana is poised to be a transformative step. This collaboration is expected to address the energy demands of both nations and foster a new era of partnership in the vital hydrocarbon sector.