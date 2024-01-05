SPOTTED: Bobby Deol to Malaika Arora; celebs exude glamour quotient

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol amps up glamour quotient in the city. Let's check out pictures of the celebrities
Bobby Deol looked dapper in a black off-shoulder t-shirt and blue pants as he was spotted at the airport
Gauahar Khan wore a white shirt and purple lower as she was spotted at the airport with her husband
Rakul Preet Singh opted for a causal airport look as she donned a Tiger print cord set.
Nysa Devgn was spotted in Bandra in a multicoloured dress
Bollywood actresses Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were spotted in style. Both were seen posing and smiling for the cameras
Bollywood Tanishaa Mukerji was spotted outside a salon in Bandra. She was seen in an all-yellow outfit, smiling for the paps.
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. She looked stylish in an all-black outfit
Orry was spotted hanging out with Nysa Devgan and Tania Shroff at Bandra. All three were looking stylish in casual outfit
