SPOTTED: Bobby Deol to Malaika Arora; celebs exude glamour quotient

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol amps up glamour quotient in the city. Let's check out pictures of the celebrities

Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol amps up glamour quotient in the city. Let's check out pictures of the celebrities

Bobby Deol looked dapper in a black off-shoulder t-shirt and blue pants as he was spotted at the airport

Gauahar Khan wore a white shirt and purple lower as she was spotted at the airport with her husband

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a causal airport look as she donned a Tiger print cord set.

Nysa Devgn was spotted in Bandra in a multicoloured dress

Bollywood actresses Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were spotted in style. Both were seen posing and smiling for the cameras

Bollywood Tanishaa Mukerji was spotted outside a salon in Bandra. She was seen in an all-yellow outfit, smiling for the paps.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. She looked stylish in an all-black outfit

Orry was spotted hanging out with Nysa Devgan and Tania Shroff at Bandra. All three were looking stylish in casual outfit