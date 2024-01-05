Now, Chinese Electrical Goods Cannot Be Sold! Shopkeepers Face Jail, Rs 2 Lakh Fine For Violating New Norms

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian electrical market continues to face an oversaturation of Chinese products, persisting despite various restrictions and awareness campaigns. The persistent sale of substandard electrical products poses a significant threat, leading to frequent electrical accidents in households due to poor-quality materials. In response to this critical issue, the government has implemented stringent rules to curb such practices. Any shopkeeper found selling substandard goods or any company engaged in production will face immediate legal action, including fines and imprisonment. These measures underscore the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers by cracking down on the distribution and production of low-quality electrical items in the market.

To address the influx of substandard electrical goods in the market, the government has mandated quality standards for products such as 'Switch-Socket-Outlet' and 'Cable Trunking.' The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has consequently released the Electrical Accessories (Quality Control) Order 2023. This initiative aims to restrict the importation of subpar goods and encourage the domestic manufacturing of electrical products by setting and enforcing quality standards.

Also read:

India's economy outshines peers, projected to grow at 6.2% in 2024: UN report

The new order from DPIIT encompasses several crucial provisions aimed at enhancing the quality control of electrical goods:

Mandatory BIS Mark Requirement:

According to DPIIT, goods related to electrical products must bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark to be produced, sold, traded, imported, or stored. The enforcement of this requirement is set to commence six months from the date of the publication of the notification.

Exclusion for Domestically Made Export Products:

Notably, the order does not apply to domestically manufactured products intended for export. This provision encourages the growth of the Indian electrical manufacturing sector in the international market.



Exemptions for Small Enterprises:

In recognition of the challenges faced by small, cottage, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the order provides exemptions. Small industries are granted an additional nine months, while micro-enterprises receive an extended timeframe of 12 months to comply with the order.

Collaborative Approach in Identifying Key Products:

DPIIT, in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and stakeholders, is actively involved in identifying key products for notifying Quality Control Order (QCO). This collaborative approach ensures that the regulatory framework is comprehensive and well-informed, addressing the unique characteristics of various electrical goods.

In essence, the new order sets forth stringent regulations to ensure the adherence to quality standards in the production and trade of electrical goods. The focus on the BIS mark, exemptions for small enterprises, and collaboration in identifying key products underscore the government's commitment to promoting safety, quality, and the growth of the domestic electrical manufacturing sector.

Also read:

Explained: Why India dealing with world's newest oil producer makes sense

Any violation of the provisions outlined in the BIS Act carries severe consequences. A first offense can result in imprisonment for up to two years or a fine of no less than Rs 2 lakh. In addition to these punitive measures, the government is taking proactive steps to establish a robust quality ecosystem.

These initiatives include the establishment of quality testing laboratories and the creation of comprehensive product manuals. The overarching goal is to foster a culture of quality in the country, effectively curbing the import of substandard products. Simultaneously, these efforts aim to prevent unfair trade practices and contribute to a safer environment for consumers.

It is worth noting that similar orders have been issued in the past for various items such as smart meters, welding rods and electrodes, cookware and utensils, fire extinguishers, electric ceiling fans, and domestic gas stoves. This consistent approach underscores the government's commitment to maintaining high standards across a wide range of products, ensuring the well-being and safety of the public.