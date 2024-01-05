ICC T20 World Cup 2024 To Begin On June 1, India Vs Pakistan To Be Held In New York On June 9

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India, the titleholders of 2007, find themselves in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, the USA, and Canada for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024, as per the schedule announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Set to play all their group matches in the USA, India's opening encounter is against Ireland on June 5th in New York. However, the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on June 9th, hosted at a specially constructed temporary stadium in New York, takes center stage.

The T20 World Cup 2024 introduces a revamped format featuring 20 teams, divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group advance to the Super Eight stage, leading to a semi-final showdown on June 30th.

India's group stage matches span across various U.S. venues, including clashes with the USA on June 12th in New York and Canada on June 15th in Florida. After the group stages, the Super 8 matches will shift to venues in the West Indies.

India's Group Stage Schedule at T20 World Cup 2024:

India vs Ireland - June 5 in New York

India vs Pakistan - June 9 in New York

India vs USA - June 12 in New York

India vs Canada - June 15 in Florida

The tournament also welcomes hosts West Indies and the United States, along with top eight finishers Australia, England, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, intensifying the competition with the new tournament format featuring five groups of four teams each.

