Tim Dugger And Friends To Perform Nationwide Concert Tour At Speedway Motorsports NASCAR Races

Concert series will bring live entertainment to 10

NASCAR race weekends coast to coast in 2024, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 25.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American country singer and songwriter Tim Dugger and his friends will entertain race fans across the country during a tour of premier NASCAR races at Speedway Motorsports venues, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 25.

From North Carolina to California, the Tim Dugger and Friends Tour will crank up during 10 race weekends in 2024. A NASCAR enthusiast himself, Dugger is no stranger to performing his country hits for race fans and hanging out with NASCAR drivers.

He'll kick his concerts into high gear this season, with his race weekend tour visiting Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Sonoma Raceway.

"I've played several of these tracks and I always have the MOST fun with the race fans," said Dugger. "For 2024 we're going to kick it up a notch and throw some big-time parties before those green flags fall.

Can't wait to go coast-to-coast with Speedway Motorsports and the best sports fans in America."

Dugger's racing and country music roots run deep. The Alabama native developed a passion for songwriting as he spent summers jamming with bluegrass pickers at his local music store. When he later met NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, Dugger was hooked on America's most popular form of motorsports. Since then, Dugger has brought his two passions together by performing his original songs and popular covers at racetracks all across the country. Fans have enjoyed Dugger's songs and his habit of bringing surprise guests onto the stage to share in the fun.

"It's a party every time Tim Dugger takes the stage, and NASCAR fans absolutely love him because he's one of them," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. "Tim is true entertainer and we've got 10 big shows coming up. I can't wait to see how many of his friends in the NASCAR garage come out to join him on stage."

Dugger and his friends will kick off their tour at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting fans revved up for 400 miles of NASCAR action with a frontstretch pre-race concert on Sunday, Feb. 25, before the Ambetter Health 400. Subsequent shows will take place on the following race weekends with exact times and at-track locations to be announced.

2024 Tim Dugger and Friends Tour: