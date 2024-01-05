Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – January 5, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, announces that it was informed that Joan Plant, Executive Vice President, sold 41,558 common shares of no par value in the Company to cover taxes in earlier option exercise.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Joan Plant

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Executive Vice President

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. Identification code:ISIN: CA02312A1066

b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. to cover taxes in earlier option exercise

c) Price(s) and volume(s):