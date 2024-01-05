Souper Bowl Of Caring - LIVE Serves Hope And Tackles Hunger During Super Bowl Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPN Shield Logo

Souper Bowl of Caring-LIVE event graphic

Souper Bowl of Caring LIVE Logo

Tackle Hunger, Sports Philanthropy Network and Hope For The City are proud to launch Inaugural Souper Bowl of Caring - LIVE event Super Bowl week in Las Vegas

- Kayla Bradham, EVP, Sports Philanthropy Network

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas, Nevada (January 5, 2024) - Tackle Hunger , Sports Philanthropy Network and Hope For The City , are proud to launch the Inaugural Souper Bowl of Caring - LIVE event Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. The event aims to host over 7,000 attendees. A unique highlight of this event is the opportunity for VIP guests to engage and lend their support to end food insecurity as part of the Super Bowl.

The Souper Bowl of Caring is a nationwide movement to address hunger-related challenges. Fusing innovation with tradition, this initiative leverages the energy of sporting events to raise donations and awareness for local food charities nationwide. Intending to have every viewer of the Super Bowl game contribute $1 or one can of soup, the Souper Bowl of Caring seeks to raise 15 million meals this year. "The Souper Bowl of Caring is a beloved tradition for thousands of grassroots groups across the country who use the Big Game to help their neighbors in need,” said Alison Reese, Executive Director of Tackle Hunger. "This year, we will celebrate a milestone of $200 million donated, which means over 600 million people have had a 'bowl of soup to eat' because of this unique initiative."

The Souper Bowl of Caring - LIVE event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 5:00 PM at Central Church in Henderson, Nevada. This exceptional evening will feature live awards presentations from local, national, and international media outlets, eleven megachurches, and over two hundred other watch partners. "This event unites us in the spirit of giving but also underscores the profound impact we can achieve when we combine our resources and efforts," said Kayla Bradham, EVP of the Sports Philanthropy Network. "Let's come together to tackle hunger and create lasting change, creating hope and possibility for the people who need it most."

This year, the focus is on raising funds for the Tackle Hunger Map, an innovative initiative that employs data-driven solutions to bolster local food charities nationwide. A strategic partnership with NFL Alumni through the Tackle Hunger Challenge ensures that students facing Hunger have access to essential food resources.

Since its inception in 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring has raised nearly $193 million in donations to local food charities in all fifty states, with the participation of more than 305,000 unique groups. Every dollar contributed to this cause generates over $18 for food charities, unifying communities in the fight against Hunger.

Sports Philanthropy Network (SPN) uses the power of sports to build stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities. SPN creates social impact through the unifying power of sports. "We are proud to partner with Tackle Hunger and these other amazing organizations," said Roy Kessel, founder of Sports Philanthropy Network. "We work hard to create a culture of philanthropy by empowering athletes, influencers, business leaders, and nonprofit organizations to drive social impact in communities nationwide and provide nourishment on an ongoing basis."

Hope For The City is a leading nonprofit organization committed to positively impacting the Las Vegas community through its ongoing food relief efforts. Since March 2020, HFTC has distributed 20.1 million pounds of food across the Vegas Valley through pop-up food pantries and home deliveries, directly combating the rise of food insecurity in the city. "The Super Bowl is not just a sporting event; it's a platform for social good," said Mike Bodine, President and CEO of Hope For The City. "We are proud to be a part of this initiative with Tackle Hunger and Sports Philanthropy Network, using the excitement surrounding the game to raise awareness and resources for those struggling with hunger."

"I am thrilled to bring this incredible event to Las Vegas Super Bowl Week," said Alexis Levi, Las Vegas Chapter Director of the Sports Philanthropy Network. "With an amazing partner like Central Church, this event will be one of the best events, collecting food and raising donations for Tackle Hunger. With local, national, and global reach and over 200 watch parties, everyone will get to share in the biggest Souper Bowl of Caring event ever! Our local families, residents, and children need food. Sports Philanthropy Network Las Vegas has committed to joining forces with Central Church and Hope For The City year-round!"

The Souper Bowl of Caring-LIVE will feature VIP guests, celebrities, influencers, and government officials, highlighting the importance of combating food insecurity. Central Church is recognized for operating the largest food pantry in the Southwestern United States, which will provide a prominent platform for raising awareness and generating essential canned soup donations.

Through the joint efforts of Tackle Hunger, Sports Philanthropy Network, Hope for the City, and Central Church collaborating for Souper Bowl of Caring – LIVE, the attendees can harness the power of their networks to make a substantial difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity.

About the Souper Bowl of Caring: The Souper Bowl of Caring is a dynamic movement dedicated to addressing nutrition-related challenges nationwide. Fusing innovation with tradition, this annual fundraiser leverages the energy of sporting events to raise donations and awareness for local food charities nationwide. For more information please visit or contact Mandy at ....

About Sports Philanthropy Network: SPN builds stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities by creating social impact through the unifying power of sports. Together with its partners, SPN empowers athletes, influencers, business leaders, and nonprofit organizations to drive social impact in communities nationwide. For more information visit .

About Central Church: Central Church is a non-denominational Christian Church dedicated to introducing people to Jesus and helping them, with physical locations in Las Vegas, throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Australia, as well as online. For more information, visit .

About Hope For The City: HFTC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives and eliminating Hunger in the Las Vegas Valley with dignity and and hope. For more information visit . Danielle Hobbs, Hope For The City, ..., 702-835-2606.

For VIP guest confirmations or media inquiries, please contact:

Kayla Bradham, EVP, Sports Philanthropy Network, ..., 414-759-8986

Roy Kessel

Sports Philanthropy Network

+ +1 312-498-4653

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram