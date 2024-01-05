Passport Technologies Commences Collaborative Research With Arcturus Therapeutics To Evaluate Transdermal Mrna Delivery Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Arcturus's mRNA medicines and vaccines and lipid-mediated drug delivery systems in combination with PassPort's innovative transdermal drug delivery system.

SAN

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PassPort Technologies, Inc. (PPTI), led by President and CEO Tomoyuki Fujisawa in California, USA is pleased to announce the initiation of a collaborative research endeavor with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT). This research collaboration is focused on evaluating innovative mRNA formulations and transdermal delivery mechanisms for vaccines and therapeutics.

The research collaboration will leverage ARCT's expertise in mRNA design and proprietary LUNAR® platform technologies, alongside PPTI's groundbreaking PassPort® transdermal drug delivery technology. PPTI will utilize its unique platform technology and extensive knowledge in transdermal biologics and oligonucleotides delivery. ARCT will supply select mRNA and LUNAR® formulations, which PPTI will subsequently adapt to the PassPort® system.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in

San Diego, California,

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

(Nasdaq: ARCT ) is a global late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR®

lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR®

mRNA Technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed KostaiveTM, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus has an ongoing global collaboration for innovative mRNA vaccines with CSL Seqirus, and a joint venture in Japan, ARCALIS, focused on the manufacture of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus' pipeline includes RNA therapeutic candidates to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and cystic fibrosis, along with its partnered mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza. Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (patents and patent applications issued in the

U.S.,

Europe,

Japan,

China, and other countries). For more information, visit

. In addition, please connect with us on

Twitter

and

LinkedIn .

About PassPort Technologies, Inc.

As a cutting-edge biotechnology entity, PPTI is committed to the swift development and patient delivery of exceptional pharmaceuticals through the PassPort system. The company aims to constantly develop technologies that serve not only the pharmaceutical industry but also broader life sciences sectors. PPTI's mission is to advance global health outcomes. Further details can be found at .

About PassPort® Technology

The PassPort® System integrates microporation technology to painlessly form micropores in the skin seamlessly and a patch formulation technology that regulates drug delivery through these micropores. This innovative system now enables transdermal delivery of biologics and oligonucleotides, which were previously limited to injections and infusions.

