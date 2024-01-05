(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to

hydrotreated vegetable oil market (excluding China) is estimated to reach $8.73 billion from $1.37 billion in 2022, at a growth rate of 19.73% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The APAC market would greatly benefit from the renewable diesel produced from hydrotreated vegetable oil, which has a number of advantages. The fact that it is renewable contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions, which is beneficial in the fight against climate change and the atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases. It is also a good option for usage in areas with high temperatures because of its superior performance in cold weather. Because of this, it is the best choice for the APAC market's automotive, aviation, maritime, industrial, and other industries.

The growing demand from end-user industries like automotive, aviation, maritime, agriculture, and industrial, among others, is expected to drive up demand for hydrotreated vegetable oil-based fuels like renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

Furthermore, conventional jet fuel may be easily replaced with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) without requiring significant changes to aircraft engines or refueling infrastructure. Airlines may use SAF without having to make major modifications to their fleets or infrastructure thanks to this simple interface. As the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil continues to grow in various industries across the APAC market, its impact is expected to rise significantly in the near future.

Moreover, it is expected that the APAC hydrotreated vegetable oil market will continue to grow throughout the projected period of 2023-2032, as the automotive and aviation industries in several advanced economies, to adopt more sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. But the limited supply of feed stocks is making businesses more competitive in the market for a steady supply of raw materials based on fatty acids, which is impeding the development of of the hydrotreated vegetable oil market.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy:

The product segment helps the reader understand the different hydrotreated vegetable oil-based fuels, i.e., renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, various end users, technology type, and feedstock types involved in the production of hydrotreated vegetable oils. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the APAC hydrotreated vegetable oil market based on the end user (transportation, agricultural machinery, industrial, and others).

Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The APAC hydrotreated vegetable oil market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the APAC hydrotreated vegetable oil market.

Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the APAC hydrotreated vegetable oil market analyzed and profiled in the study involve HVO-based fuel manufacturers and the overall ecosystem.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC hydrotreated vegetable oil market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil as Second-Generation Biofuel

1.1.1.2 Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil as a Sustainable Replacement for Fossil Fuels

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.2.1 Key Startups in the Ecosystem

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4 Key Patent Analysis

1.1.4.1 Key Patent Analysis (by Status)

1.1.4.2 Key Patent Analysis (by Organization)

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Government Regulations toward Low Carbon Emissions

1.2.1.2 Applicability in Existing Energy Infrastructure

1.2.1.3 Increasing Investment in Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Production

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Lower Density and Energy Content than Fossil Fuels

1.2.2.2 Continuous Supply of Renewable Feedstock

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Applications of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

1.2.5.2 Advancements in Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Technologies

1.3 Comparison between Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil and other Sustainable Fuels

1.4 Future Raw Materials for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

1.5 Production Capacity Analysis

1.6 Supply and Demand Analysis for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

2 Regions

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in China

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 China Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.1.2.2 China Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by End Users), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 China Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by Feedstock Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3.2 China Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by Technology Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1.2 Business Challenges

2.2.1.3 Business Drivers

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.2.2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by End Users), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by Feedstock Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by Technology Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan: Country-Level Analysis

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.1.1 Market

2.2.4.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.2.4.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Japan

2.2.4.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.4.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.2.4.1.2 Application

2.2.4.1.2.1 Japan Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4.1.2.2 Japan Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by End Users), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4.1.3 Product

2.2.4.1.3.1 Japan Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by Feedstock Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4.1.3.2 Japan Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market (by Technology Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4.2 Indonesia

2.2.4.3 Malaysia

2.2.4.4 Singapore

2.2.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 PT Pertamina

3.3.1.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.1.1 Role of PT Pertamina in the Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market

3.3.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.1.2 Business Strategies

3.3.1.2.1 Market Developments

3.3.1.3 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

