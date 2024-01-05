Wagyu Beef Market To Grow By USD 3.59 Billion From 2022 To 2027, Increasing Production And Trade Of Wagyu Beef To Drive Market Growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wagyu Beef Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty shops, large discounters, and convenience stores are typical of offline distribution. Retailers have adopted promotional and marketing strategies, including branding with signs or discounts, on the packages of products in their stores. The popularity of retail outlets may be a contributing factor to growth in the world consumer goods sector. The large discounts offered by hypermarkets and supermarkets, combined with their use of attractive storage units to display different kinds of meat, are attracting consumers. Moreover, as a result of an increasing level of vaccination throughout the world, social distancing restrictions have been lifted thereby restoring supply chains to wagyu beef via offline channels.

Geographical Market Analysis



APAC

is estimated to contribute 74% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The increased consumption of wagyu beef in countries such as Japan has primarily contributed to the APAC regional market. The main driver for the regional market is also a large volume of wagyu beef trade. The main producers and exporters of wagyu beef are Japan and Australia within the APAC region. Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore are the major importers. The growing food service industry is an important driver of growth in the APAC Wagyu beef market.



Company Insights



The wagyu beef market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Agri Beef Co., Australian Agricultural Co Ltd, Black Hawk Farms, Blackmore Wagyu, Chicago Steak Co., DEBRAGGA Inc., Dolan Foods Inc., GRAND WESTERN, Havel Wagyu GbR, Holy Grail Steak Co., Japan PREMIUM BEEF Inc., JBS SA, Lone Mountain Wagyu LLC, Masami Cattle Ranch Inc., Morgan Ranch Inc., Starzen Co. Ltd., Stockyard Pty Ltd, Sugar Mountain, WAGYU MASTER Europe GmbH, and Wagyu World

