Local Business Leader Nicole Spracale Named To NSBA Leadership Council

Nicole Spracale, COO and Integrator, Fox Advancement

TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Chief Operating Officer and Integrator at Fox Advancement, Nicole Spracale , was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Spracale, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C."As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Spracale."Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress." Spracale brings decades of business experience and insights from her long career as an executive with several start-ups and early-stage companies in the human capital and services industries. In recent years, she served as a co-founder for a start-up tech company. Today, she is the Chief Operating Officer and Integrator for Fox Advancement and supports a small portfolio of CEOs as their business and executive coach.Spracale joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals."I am proud to have Nicole Spracale as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken."She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."Please click here to learn more aboutFor more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit

