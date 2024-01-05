Hibid Finishes 2023 Strong, Surpassing $2.1 Billion In Sales With Nearly 35 Million Lots Sold

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OCALA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The HiBid

auction platform recently capped an incredible year of strong sales, setting new records in 2023 for weekly bidder totals, lots sold, and gross merchandise value (GMV). In all, HiBid facilitated the sale of over $2.1 billion in GMV and more than 34.7 million lots in 82,502 timed and live auctions.

HiBid brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360 , providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

2023 HiBid Highlights

GMV: $2.16+ Billion

Lots Sold: 34.7+ Million

Timed Auctions: 76,737

Live Auctions: 5,765

Auctioneer Highlights

The following list features some of the top-selling HiBid auctioneers for 2023 as well as their most current events.

Affordable Creations

Current event: Urgent New Year Jewelry Clearance

Dates: Dec. 15, 2023-Jan. 9, 2024

Lots: 834

Featured: This auction features a wide selection of jewelry, wristwatches, and coins. Jewelry lots for sale includes gold necklaces, 14K diamonds, and brooches.

Apple Towing Co

Current event: U.S. Treasury (Nationwide) Auction

Date: Jan. 2-9, 2024

Lots: 90+

Featured: This auction includes a selection of cars, trucks, trailers, buses, and RVs from locations nationwide.

ATX Auctions

Current event: Product Liquidation Auctions

Dates: Various dates in January 2024

Lots: Varies

Featured: Several current and upcoming overstock liquidation auctions of furniture, computers, lawn tools, home décor, toys, household goods, and other general merchandise.

Bryan's Auction Services

Current event: Bryan's Trenton Timed Online Auction

Dates: Jan. 13-16, 2024

Lots: 1,980+

Featured: This auction offers an array of tools, car parts and accessories, camping gear, warehouse supplies, and household items.

Decosmo Industrial Auctions

Current event: Auction By Order of H&B Tool & Engineering Co.

Dates: Jan. 29-Feb. 7, 2024

Lots: TBA

Featured: This auction will feature a selection of tools and equipment from H&B Tool & Equipment Co.

Encore Auctions Inc

Current event: Undeliverable Freight/Return Merchandise

Dates: Dec. 28, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024

Lots: 3,875+

Featured: This auction of returned merchandise includes food and drink items, clothing, costumes, electronics, home décor, toys, sporting goods, beauty products, and much more from Ontario, Canada.

Gold Standard Auctions

Current event: Jan. 11-14 Colorado Conductor Coin Auction

Dates: Nov. 15, 2023-Jan. 14, 2024

Lots: 1,000

Featured: Pre-bidding is open now for this live auction of rare coins and currency, including foreign currency, to be held Jan. 11-14.

Heritage Global Partners (HGP)

Current event: Assets Formerly of Atreca Sale #2

Dates: Jan. 9-10, 2024

Lots: 269

Featured: This auction features an assortment of lab equipment from a pharmaceutical company.

Powell Auction & Realty, LLC

Current event: Case Knife Auction - Williams Collection

Dates: Dec. 17, 2023-Jan. 9, 2024

Lots: 115

Featured: This auction has a variety of collectible knives, including pocketknives, pen knives, buck knives, and more from big names such as Case, Winchester, J.A. Henckles, and Hen & Rooster.

Shackelton Auctions Inc

Current event: Online Porter Collection Day #1

Dates: Dec. 15, 2023-Jan. 19, 2024

Lots: 706

Featured: This auction has a large selection of antique gas pumps, vintage signs, bottles, cans, and assorted memorabilia from automotive, tobacco, and soda companies, and much more.

United Country Real Estate Auction Services

Current event: 424 Saddle Trail, Hartsel, CO 80449

Dates: Dec. 13, 2023-Jan. 24, 2024

Lots: 1

Featured: This online real estate auction is for a 5-acre property located in the Rocky Mountains with mountain, lake, and valley vistas and a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house with two full kitchens and two laundry areas. There is also a greenhouse and a separate 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom cabin.

Selling with HiBid

If you're looking to sell through HiBid,

click here

to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid?

Sign up to receive newsletter emails , and follow HiBid Auctions on

Facebook

and

LinkedIn .

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex