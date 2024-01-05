Servicepath Recognized As A Visionary For 2Nd Consecutive Year In The 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For CPQ Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

servicePathTM

As we welcome the new year, servicePathTM is proud to announce our inclusion in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites, dated December 14th, 2023.

- Daniel Kube, CEOBURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- servicePathTM is honored to be named a Visionary in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites. This recognition, marking another year of distinction, reflects our steadfast innovation and leadership in the CPQ field.Tailored for the complex demands of enterprise technology organizations, servicePath CPQ+ is renowned for its agile, customer-centric approach. The platform expertly manages intricate configurations and complex quotations, significantly enhancing operational efficiency. This capability mitigates risks and plays a pivotal role in driving sustainable revenue growth for global technology industry leaders.Commenting on this achievement, Daniel Kube , CEO of servicePathTM, expressed, "It validates our relentless pursuit of delivering cutting-edge CPQ solutions, elevating revenues, profitability, and innovation for our clients."Further underlining their industry expertise, Ian Cross, CTO of servicePathTM, remarked, "This recognition reaffirms our role as a trusted partner in Revenue Lifecycle Management. As we forge ahead into 2024, our focus remains unwavering-to provide innovative, dependable solutions empowering our clients to thrive in an ever-evolving market."Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites evaluates transformative technologies or methodologies meeting the future demands of end-users. CPQ application suites are instrumental in automating and optimizing quote creation and order capture for sales organizations. Our inclusion underscores our understanding of market trajectories and our vision for transforming market norms.servicePathTM extends gratitude to Gartner for the recognition and reaffirms its commitment to setting new benchmarks within the industry in the upcoming years.About servicePathTMservicePath CPQ+ is the most trusted Revenue Lifecycle Management platform for enterprise technology companies. Powering billions of dollars in annual revenue for global leaders such as ATOS, DELL, DXC Technology, Ensono, Daisy, and Park Place Technologies, servicePath de-risks complex deal structures. We do this through advanced governance and analytics to maximize revenue yield and reduce proposal cycle-time by as much as 90%. The no-code/low-code administration accelerates time-to-market for new products and economic models with maximum operational efficiency. servicePath CPQ+ seamlessly integrates with major CRM platforms including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and HubSpot.Click here to see how servicePathTM compares against the major CPQ providers.Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Mark Lewis, Dayna Radbill, 11 December 2023.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Fiona Chen

servicePath Inc

+1 416 459 5664

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other