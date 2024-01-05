U.S. Postal Service Reveals Holiday Joy Stamps For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today announced four new stamp designs for the 2024 holiday season. Holiday Joy, along with other stamps announced last year, make up only a partial list, with more to be revealed in the weeks and months ahead. All stamp designs are preliminary and subject to change.

Holiday Joy

Holiday Joy Stamps coming in 2024.

Holiday Joy Stamps coming in 2024.

Holiday Joy Stamps coming in 2024.

Holiday Joy Stamps coming in 2024.

Holiday Joy Stamps coming in 2024.

Four new art-inspired holiday stamp designs feature two colorful Christmas ornaments, a vibrant poinsettia surrounded by greenery, and a whimsical blue flower centered against green leaves and delicate scrollwork. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps and booklet of 20, using original digital illustrations by Michelle Muñoz.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store

at usps/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon .

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing

a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps and .

Contact: James McKean

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service