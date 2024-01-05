Faculty And Students Perform“A Flower Blooms In Snow” At Carnegie Hall On Jan 25

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InterHarmony® International Music Festival proudly presents 'A Flower Blooms in Snow' at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on Jan 25 at 8 PM.

- Sharon Ellman of Broadway WorldNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InterHarmony® International Music Festival proudly presents A Flower Blooms in Snow , showcasing emerging artists making their debut at Carnegie Hall alongside seasoned InterHarmony Artists-Lenora Anop (violin), Antonio Di Cristofano (piano), and Misha Quint (cello). These performances are a highlight of the InterHarmony Concert Series, taking place at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on January 25 at 8 PM.At the heart of this presentation, listeners will embark on a journey through centuries of artistic expression, guided by the hands of these virtuosic performers. From Scriabin and Rachmaninov's passionate explosions of technical brilliance to Schumann and Schubert's intricately woven sonorities that delicately unveil the human soul, this evening promises to be a kaleidoscope of sonic brilliance. Tickets can be bought online at , or by calling CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800.A glint of light crosses the snowy silence of the hall, and a poetic ode cascades forth from the piano. Pianist Daniel Jones breathes life into Scriabin's Fifth Piano Sonata. A profound work marked by striking contrasts of tempo and timbre. Composed in one movement, this piece marks a trend in all Scriabin's future piano sonatas. Written simultaneously with his orchestral Poem of Ecstasy, Scriabin himself declared this composition magnificent poetry at the piano.Budding artists, Anna Marine, Ellie Martinson, Tadao Tomokiyo will collaborate on Schubert's beautiful, somber work Auf dem Strom. A trio for piano, voice and french horn composed for the first anniversary of Beethoven's death. Evoking a mournful tone, it directly quotes the funeral march from Beethoven's Third Symphony. Intensifying this mood is the text, based on a poem about a sailor's farewell by Ludwig Rellstab.As the concert continues to bloom, pianist Gabriel Palacios takes the stage, interpreting two movements of Schumann's Kreisleriana. Inspired by the eccentric, fictional conductor, Johannes Kreisler, this is a challenging composition about“a half-mad musician tumbling into insanity.” Although critiqued for its complexity, it showcases Schumann's remarkable artistry through dramatic oscillations between extremes of tonality and timbre.Concluding the first half of the program, Samuel Nelson performs Scriabin's Ninth Piano Sonata also known as Black Mass. This titanic piano work reflects Scriabin's sacred philosophies of mysticism and theosophy, creating dissonant harmonies and vibrant lyricism with intense virtuosity.At the dawn of the second half, pianist Ben Loenser performs Rachmaninoff's brooding Etude Tableaux Op. 39, No. 5. Written after an intense study of Scriabin's work and emerging like a shadow against crystalline snow, this work encourages the audience to creatively imagine its implications.Conceived amidst profound emotional struggles, Schubert's Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat Major Op. 99 features a joyous vibrant spirit. The third movement defiantly dances, leaping, exalting life- a colorful foliage of petals symbolic of the of the profound beauty we sometimes see in the iciest cold. Recently described by Sharon Ellman of Broadway World as“a master of the intricacies of soulful and emotional music. [Misha] went on to perform [and] completely mesmerized the audience.” Cellist Misha Quint will perform alongside pianist Antonio DiCristofano and violinist Lenora Anop.As the concert concludes, a flower stands in full bloom amidst an icy landscape, an effigy to the struggle, hope, despair and joy contained in all our lives. A Flower Blooms in Snow delivers a powerful message of perseverance and determination, inviting the audience to join in this unforgettable evening of music-a celebration of the human spirit that persists even in the coldest of circumstances.Misha Quint is on the faculty at Mannes College The New School for Music in Manhattan. Recent engagements include recitals and concerts with orchestras in Italy and Germany in collaboration with Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Guy Braunstein, Alexei Volodin, Christa Mayer, Christian Vasquez, and Dmitri SitkovetskyAntonio Di Cristofano completed his piano studies in 1986 at the Conservatory“L” in Florence, under the supervision of M° Bacchelli. He has perfected with M° Damerini. He performs either as a piano soloist or in different musical ensemblesLenora-Marya Anop is Professor of Violin and Viola, and Director of Strings at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE). A passionate, dedicated and accomplished pedagogue, her students have won orchestral positions, competed in chamber music competitions, and appointed to teaching positions across the world.Daniel Jones is a classically trained pianist with a passion for music and technology. He has earned multiple degrees –a B.M. in Piano Performance, and a B.S and M.S. in Computer Science.Ellie Martinson is a fourth-year student of music performance at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She is an Iñupiaq Alaska Native from Nome, Alaska; her Alaska Native name is Paukana.Tadao Tomokiyo is a student at Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He studies horn with Molly Zebell, classical piano with Walter Morales, jazz piano with Tom Roberts, and organ with Alan Lewis.Anna Marine is a pianist who has been creating music since she learned to speak. She has been taking piano lessons for 14 years, studying with Richard Sessler, Dr. Réne Lecuona, Dr. Marian Lee, and Youngjung Cha.Gabriel Palacios is in his final year of studies at Andrews University and plans on continuing his musical training to pursue a master's degree in piano performance.Samuel Nelson studied for three trimesters before coming to Arizona State University in 2021, where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Music in piano performance with Dr. Baruch Meir.Currently under the tutelage of Dr. Chi Yong Yon, Benjamin Loenser is a second-year student at Andrews University where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Music and Science.ProgramScriabin: Piano Sonata No. 9“Black Mass,” Op. 68 (Samuel Nelson)Rachmaninoff: Etude Tableaux, Op. 39, No. 5 (Ben Loenser)Schumann: Kreisleriana (movements 1 and 2)Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 5, Op. 53Schubert: Auf dem Strom, Op. 119Schubert: Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat Major, D.898 (4 mvmts)Lenora Anop, violinMisha Quint, celloAntonio DiCristofano, pianoTAGS: Misha Quint, cello, Lenora Anop, violin, Antonio DiCristofano, piano, Scriabin, Rachmaninoff, Schumann, Schubert,

