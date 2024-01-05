Healthywomen Joins The Flow Collective, SHE Media's Roster Of Premium Independent Publishers Dedicated To Health And Wellness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHE Media, part of

Penske Media Corporation (PMC), home to iconic brands including Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and more, is thrilled to welcome HealthyWomen to its Flow Collective as it continues to advocate for and advance women's health.

Anchored by SHE Media flagship brand Flow, the Flow Collective is a first-of-its-kind curation of highly credible and trusted publishers and creators in the health and wellness vertical. The addition of HealthyWomen to the Collective continues SHE Media's long-standing commitment to serving women's health through impactful content, engaging events, meaningful partnerships and journalistic integrity.

SHE Media and HealthyWomen will collaborate on special content series, events and field surveys to better understand the health needs of women and medical providers. SHE Media is committed to funding credible journalism and creating advertiser solutions, and HealthyWomen is focused on educating and supporting women on their health journeys.

"Women's health is underserved and often underfunded," said

Samantha Skey, CEO SHE Media . "We are thrilled to partner with

HealthyWomen to champion increased access, promote equity, and contribute to the funding of impactful journalism."

"For more than 35 years, HealthyWomen has been dedicated to engaging, educating, and empowering women on their health journeys," said Beth Battaglino, RN-C, CEO HealthyWomen . "While we've made progress, women's health outcomes are simply still not where they should be in 2023. Together with SHE Media, we can finally change the narrative that women's health is just gynecological or reproductive health. It is the head-to-toe health of all women - who represent more than half of the nation's population."

About HealthyWomen

HealthyWomen is the nation's leading independent, nonprofit health information source for women. HealthyWomen's website was the first to comprehensively address women's health and wellness issues and continues to educate women to make informed health decisions by providing objective, fact-based information. For more than 30 years, women have turned to HealthyWomen for answers to their most important healthcare questions.

Twitter ,

Instagram and

LinkedIn .

About SHE Media:

As a top 10 lifestyle media company reaching 74+ million monthly visitors, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment.

SHE Media's

flagship brands ,

SheKnows ,

Flow ,

StyleCaster ,

Soaps and

BlogHer , produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands,

SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.



SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched

Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive. SHE Media is also dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow , an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health.

Flow , an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health.

Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles.

Follow SHE Media on

LinkedIn ,

Instagram ,

Facebook and Twitter .

