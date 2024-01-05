Brandon Hall Group Opens Applications For HCM Excellence Awards 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brandon Hall Group, a leading research and analyst firm in the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry, proudly announces the opening of nominations for the HCM Excellence Awards 2024. This long-standing awards program, recognized as the largest and longest-running in Human Capital Management, celebrates organizations and individuals for their outstanding achievements and innovations.

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Submission Deadline: April 14, 2024

Organizations are invited to submit their entries across 100 award categories spanning the 8 program areas:

Learning and DevelopmentTalent ManagementTalent AcquisitionLeadership DevelopmentHuman ResourcesSales PerformanceDiversity, Equity, Inclusion, and BelongingFuture of Work

The HCM Excellence Awards honor excellence in practices and initiatives that drive organizational success, employee engagement, and overall workforce effectiveness.

"Brandon Hall Group is proud to open the nominations for the HCM Excellence Awards 2024. As the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management, we continue to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements that shape the future of the workplace," said Rachel Cooke, COO and head of the awards program at Brandon Hall Group.

Last year's top winners were; Accenture, Allianz, Anglo American, Bank of America, Bayer, BTS, Capgemini, Chrysalis, Cognizant, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, EI powered by MPS, GP Strategies, HP, ICICI Lombard, Infopro Learning, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, McKinsey & Company, Mercer, MetLife, NIIT, PepsiCo, Shell, Standard Chartered Bank, SweetRush, Tata Consultancy Services, Upside Learning Solutions and Wiley Crossknowledge.

Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group, added, "For over 30 years, the HCM Excellence Awards have been a beacon of recognition for organizations leading the way in Human Capital Management. It is a testament to the commitment of our industry to drive excellence and innovation in workforce practices."

How to Submit:

Organizations interested in participating can submit their entries by visiting . The deadline for submissions is April 14, 2024.

Award Categories:

The 100 award categories provide a comprehensive spectrum of recognition, ensuring that organizations of all sizes and industries have the opportunity to showcase their accomplishments in HCM.

For more information on the award categories and submission process, please visit .

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the“Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations around the world ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises, to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

To learn more, visit

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 ...