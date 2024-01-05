Introducing Maildex.Lib: A Powerful Standard Library For Reliable Email Parsing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MailDex, a powerful .NET Standard Library designed for software developers working Outlook PST, OST, and OLM files, is now available in NuGet.

FARGO, ND, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Encryptomatic LLC has announced the availability of MailDex , a powerful .NET Standard Library designed for software developers working with volumes of emails. Now available on NuGet , MailDex simplifies the process of reading and parsing Outlook PST, OST, and OLM files.

MailDex is a crucial addition to the toolkit of .NET developers, offering seamless access to email messages, contacts, tasks, and appointments, and giving access to file attachments and meta data. The library's standout feature is its Message class, serving as the foundation for other essential item types. Subclasses such as Appointments, Contacts, and Tasks extend the versatility of the library, ensuring developers have the flexibility needed to make their software project a success.

The ReadMessages method, a core component of MailDex, returns all items as Message class instances. For scenarios where the message class is other than IPMNote, developers can leverage the As(Appointment/Task/Contact) methods to obtain the message as an Appointment, Task, or Contact class instance. Furthermore, dedicated methods like ReadAppointments, ReadTasks, and ReadContacts ensure precise retrieval of specific item types.

"MailDex is a game-changer for .NET developers working with email," said Darren Leno, President at Encryptomatic LLC. "We recognized the need for a single robust and efficient email parsing library, and MailDex delivers on that need with the features software developers need. It streamlines the process of working with Outlook PST, OST, and OLM files, providing developers with a tool that is both versatile and easy to use."

MailDex was tested for more than a year in Encryptomatic LLC's popular MailDex email viewer/converter Windows software, and powers several of the company's other retail email management products.

Key Features of MailDex:

Simplified Reading: Easily access email messages, contacts, tasks, and appointments.

Message Class: A robust base class for other item types, offering a foundation for developers.

Subclasses for Flexibility: Appointments, Contacts, and Tasks extend the versatility of the library.

Intuitive Methods: ReadMessages, As(Appointment/Task/Contact), and dedicated Read methods for specific item types.

MailDex is available now on NuGet. More information about the library can be found on the official project website at

Darren Leno

Encryptomatic LLC

+ +1 701-566-6731 ext. 2

