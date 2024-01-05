Ryan Binkley's Campaign Details Prayer For America In Latest Ad

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEO and Pastor Ryan Binkley's presidential campaign launches its latest TV ad to call on the nation to humble itself and return to God.

- Presidential Candidate Ryan BinkleyDES MOINES, IOWA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, CEO and Pastor Ryan Binkley's presidential campaign launched its latest ad,“A Prayer,” on TV, digital, and social media. Leading into the upcoming Iowa Republican Presidential Caucus, Binkley's video showcases his concerns for America's future and calls on the nation to humble itself and return to God.“Our founders knew that government was the threat and faith was the answer,” Binkley explained.“For decades, liberal elites, establishment politicians, and the media have used their influence and power to try to banish God from our society. It's time to put things right.”In the wake of the recent tragic school attack in Perry, Iowa, Binkley believes a renewed sense of faith and unity is essential for healing.“As a husband and father of five, my soul aches for the families in Perry,” Binkley said.“There is so much anger and pain in our world today. The only way we can get through this is to restore our faith in God, our nation, and each other.”Binkley's ad makes specific reference to God's promise in 2 Chronicles 7:14,“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (NIV).“I'm not going to force my faith on everyone,” Binkley said.“However, I will not apologize for my beliefs to anyone. My faith in God and His Word motivates me to fight for a better, more united, and more prosperous future for our children and the hurting in our society.”As a CEO and pastor, Ryan Binkley's campaign has picked up steam in recent weeks even as his more publicized opponents are seeing their campaigns falter amidst cratering polling numbers.“I'm so encouraged by the energy and support we're seeing in Iowa,” Binkley said.“Voters are so tired of politics-as-usual. They want a leader who cares about uniting our people so we can finally get serious about tackling the national debt, securing our border, transforming healthcare, and strengthening our national security.”Ryan Binkley and his wife, Ellie, are lead pastors at Create Church, which they founded to help people find God's created purpose for their lives. To watch“A Prayer” click here. To learn more about Ryan Binkley and his campaign, visit Binkley2024 . To download photos, videos and other assets, click here .

Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley's new TV ad, "A Prayer"