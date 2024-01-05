Park State Bank & Trust Announces New Eichman Gallery Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eichman Gallery honors the late Bob Eichman, a pillar in Woodland Park, CO.

- Tony L. Perry, Bank PresidentWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gayle Gross, the owner of Reserve Our Gallery, Woodland Park Colorado's premier art gallery, will soon oversee the iconic Eichman Gallery in Park State Bank & Trust and organize the local artwork displayed there."It is exciting to work with the display space at the Eichman Gallery again. It has been fourteen years since I had the pleasure to showcase artists' work in this exceptional venue at Park State Bank & Trust,” said Gayle Gross, a local Woodland Park artist.The Eichman Gallery at Park State Bank and Trust honors the late Bob Eichman, a pillar in the Woodland Park community, along with his wife Karen, for more than 25 years as President of Park State Bank and Trust."Collaborating on this project with the bank is special. I look forward to working with Tony Perry, current Bank President, as we elevate arts in the community through the Eichman Gallery,” said Gross.“The bank's gallery has over 20 years of history in the community, where I first began working with local artists. It thrills me to be involved again in this great space.""Park State Bank & Trust is excited to work with Gayle, a tireless art advocate in our community, to elevate the Eichman Gallery to another level," said Bank President Tony L. Perry.The display space in the Eichman Gallery (located on the second floor) will host up to three artist exhibitions each month. It will feature original artwork that is for sale, as well as prints. A reception will be held every six months for all the artists who have displayed during that time frame.Gross opened Reserve Our Gallery at 400 West Midland in Woodland Park on May 1, 2021. The space hosts 19 permanent artists and an Art Show each month. In addition, Gross opened The Westside Gallery Art Studio Space in 2023 to enhance opportunities for studio space and art classes. There are six art instructors currently working out of the Westside.Become part of the Eichman Gallery:Artists may submit a sample of their work digitally to ..., including their art medium and average pricing. These details help to make sure there's a variety of work, including a price range, in the Eichman Gallery each month. All local artists are invited to participate.

