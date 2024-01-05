All Solutions Known To Buy Coffee For Every Business Owner In Minnesota And Wisconsin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ter Scott, ABC Business ConsultantSUPERIOR, WI, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business owners who are feeling the pinch of taxes, inflation, and staff shortages are invited to sit back, relax and enjoy a cup of coffee this month with this unique promotion.It's a month of coffee celebration with the 4th week of January National Irish Coffee Week, the 18th National Gourmet Coffee Day, and the 25th National Irish Coffee Day. Now because of Terry Scott's personal java addiction, the entire month qualifies as a celebration for every Minnesota and Wisconsin business owner. Get a free cup of coffee for just spending 60 seconds at Ask LLC's Tax Incentives website .All Solutions Known is giving away a $10 coffee card to any Minnesota or Wisconsin business owner who spends at least 60 seconds to find 6 hidden tax incentives and government refunds that they are most likely owed.“It's probably the most ambitious marketing campaign we've ever done”, says Scott, owner of All Solutions Known.“Because we find huge amounts of money that can be claimed by over 90% of our clients, including business owners with just a few employees, we feel more people than not will take us up on helping them which should offset the cost of buying coffee for everyone”.Business owners in both the Gopher and Badger states having at least one to 500 employees are asked to visit a secure online calculator to enter a few things such as how many are currently employed and the number of new hires each year. Then simply with a click, find out an estimate as to what is owed.Scott told us that even though every business has an accountant or CPA doing their financials, these monies can be missed for many reasons; being short staffed, not thinking it's worth the time, not knowing complicated ever changing tax laws, or just trying to keep up with every day business tasks.“It's not your fault”, Scott continues.“Our proprietary software makes it easy to capture every bit of these tax incentives and refunds specifically related to the company profile, statistics and city, county and state location.It's a quick process to request a $10 coffee card. After seeing what is owed and clicking the “OK, let's claim my funds” button at the site, either move forward to ask questions of Scott and his team, or move forward to claim funds.Whether or not an owner chooses any or all of these mostly hidden and unknown assets, ask for a $10 coffee card by email. Include the filled in answer as to what completes the sentence shown inside the web page stating:“Your Growth Is ____ ____________ © GMG Specialized Tax Incentives” which proves being at the site, along with a mailing address to receive a coffee card. Cards will be shipped within a month.Scott admits that he may have been a bit generous and perhaps over ambitious with this offer.“We assist business clients all across the USA and at first I wanted to offer this to every American business owner. However, my accountant 'took the cream out of my coffee' by insisting that we honor only Minnesota and Wisconsin business owners for this year with our free $10 Coffee Card offer. (Be assured that I'll probably still do something for visiting business owners from any of our great fifty states)”.

