Hamas Leader‘S Assassination Will Not Go Unpunished: Hezbollah Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 5 (IANS) Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah on Friday vowed that the killing of Hamas politburo member and deputy political leader Saleh al Arouri in Beirut will not go unpunished.

Al Arouri was killed in alleged Israeli attack.

Nasrallah, in a televised address, warned that his movement "cannot accept" the alleged Israeli assassination of the Hamas leader and "that remaining silent would cause more harm than any risks that may come from responding".

The Hezbollah leader added that he would not say the phrase "in the appropriate time and place" and that instead, the forces on the ground would be the ones to decide the response. He added that Hezbollah cannot remain silent about such a serious violation as it would mean all of Lebanon, the cities, and the figures would become exposed.

Nasrallah insisted that Hezbollah only began attacking Israel in order to split the IDF's attention and relieve pressure on the factions in Gaza.

--IANS

aal/vd