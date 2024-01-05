From Parades To King Cakes: Coastal Mississippi Rolls Into Carnival Season With A Full Schedule Of Dazzling Mardi Gras Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Travelers can revel in an itinerary filled with unique Mardi Gras events for all ages.

BILOXI, Miss., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi kicks off the 2024 Mardi Gras season with a stellar lineup of parades, balls, and specialty events beginning in January and ending on 'Fat Tuesday' February 13. Much loved Mardi Gras traditions, including colorful parades featuring costumed revelers, colorful beads, king cakes, and the vibrant rhythms of

Zydeco music filling the air welcome Mardi Gras aficionados and new enthusiasts to enjoy unforgettable experiences and manageable gatherings in a family friendly atmosphere.

Mardi Gras celebration in Coastal Mississippi

Known for its picturesque beaches, coastal charm, and lively atmosphere, the 62-mile coastline of Coastal Mississippi will host

dozens of events

across the tri-county region, including

its oldest parade, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association's Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Fat Tuesday, as well as the Children's Walking Parade , and the unique Jeep-a-Gras featuring hundreds of Jeeps parading down the coast. Travelers can celebrate from sun-up to sundown with family-friendly experiences, coronation balls, several spectacular parades, festive waterfront celebrations, live music, and, of course, world-renowned Gulf-to-table Coastal Mississippi cuisine. Find a full list of 2024 Carnival events here .

"Visitors to Coastal Mississippi can expect a rich tapestry of cultural experiences throughout our destination during the 2024 Mardi Gras celebration," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "With so many unique events spread across our 62-miles of shoreline, we hope all who come to celebrate this season of merriment with us will appreciate the vibrant energy and atmosphere of unity and celebration that only Coastal Mississippi can create."

Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras brings together locals and visitors annually for a fun and festive season of rich cultural heritage mixed with local characters and, of course, southern charm. Set against a backdrop of stunning

beachfront sunsets, mild winter days, and coastal beauty, travelers are sure to find unique and unforgettable experiences for revelers of all ages. To start planning your 2024 Mardi Gras Vacation, visit CoastalMississippi .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi

to learn more.

