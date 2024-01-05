Dangbei To Unveil Next-Gen Innovations In Projection Technology At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Including the

the Dangbei Atom, the first Google TVTM laser projector designed by Dangbei and the Mars Pro 2 Google TVTM 4K laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dangbei , an innovative large-screen entertainment brand, is set to showcase its latest innovations at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, running from January 9th through the 12th.

The highlight of Dangbei's presence at CES will be the showcase of its thinnest laser projector to date - the Dangbei Atom , the first Google TVTM laser projector designed by Dangbei. Visitors can explore this cutting-edge innovation, along with upcoming releases and the complete product lineup, at the Dangbei exhibition at Booth 50965 in Halls A-D, Venetian Expo.

Dangbei will showcase its first Google TV laser projector Dangbei Atom at CES 2024.

Thinner. Brighter. Smarter - Dangbei Atom

As Dangbei's first Google TVTM laser projector with built-in Netflix, the Dangbei Atom stands out as one of the industry's first smart projectors to further upgrade the content ecosystem. Leveraging Google TV's content-first UI, it integrates diverse app content and personalized recommendations, streamlining the search for preferred shows. Google TV's features, including Watchlist, Multiple Profiles, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in, enhance the overall family entertainment experience, making the Atom's big screen entertainment more accessible, intelligent, and user-friendly.

With a brightness figure of up to 1200 ISO Lumens, the Dangbei Atom could well be the brightest projector on the market compared with other low form factor home cinema projectors. It deviates from the conventional expectation of high-brightness laser projectors typically being bulky in design. The Atom features ALPD laser technology for a bright, speckle- and color fringe-free 1080p image that reduces visual fatigue. In a compact 1.87-inch thick, 2.82 pound design, it effortlessly delivers a 180-inch big screen viewing experience in many locations at home.

Dangbei Atom improves color performance and intelligent image adjustment, offering users enhanced customization with three color temperature presets and RGB gain adjustments. Smart features like autofocus, auto keystone correction, and intelligent screen fit have been enhanced for faster and more accurate performance.



The Dangbei Atom will be available for pre-order in January on the

Dangbei official website for $899.99. To celebrate the launch, Dangbei will offer a $150 discount coupon.

Consumers can also purchase the product on Amazon after it is officially launched.

Next Dimension in 4K Laser Home Cinema - Dangbei Mars Pro 2 & X5 Ultra

Along with the Dangbei Atom, visitors can also experience two upcoming 4K laser projectors set to debut in the international market. These include its first 4K laser projector with HDR10+ - the Dangbei Mars Pro 2 , scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. It boasts a brightness of 2450 ISO lumens and dual 12W super powerful speakers supporting DTS:X.

Another innovation is

the first 4K projector with triple-color laser and full-color LED hybrid light sources. Visitors will be able to get a first-hand experience of its current Chinese version, the Dangbei X5 Ultra. Utilizing ALPD 5.0 laser technology, it achieves enhanced brightness and color improvements, covering 110% of the BT.2020 wide color gamut.

4K Pad on the Go - Dangbei PadGO

Aside from projectors, Dangbei will unveil its future product line featuring the Dangbei PadGO, a 4K 27-inch movable large tablet. With a rollable stand, rotatable, and height-adjustable screen, it is suitable for watching dramas, listening to music, gaming, and working out in every room at home.

Dangbei aims to foster deep connections with partners, consumers, and other participants. Visit the Dangbei booth at CES 2024 to glimpse the future of home entertainment.

Location : Booth 50965, Halls A-D Venetian Expo

Date : January 9-12, 2024

Dangbei will also attend the Pepcom event on January 8th in Las Vegas. Join us at the Mirage hotel from 7:00 pm -10:30 pm.

About Dangbei

As a premium provider of smart large-screen services, Dangbei specializes in designing and developing software matrix, operating systems, smart projectors and more. Dangbei's mission is to bring an extraordinary audio-visual experience on large screens to its customers - through diverse, versatile and innovative products.

The trust of over 200 million users drives Dangbei to provide constant inspiration and guidance to the global entertainment landscape. Dangbei's large-screen software has achieved the top position in China. Its applications and contents cover a wide range of fields such as music, film and television, health, education and tools. Dangbei also ranks Top 2 in terms of shipments in China and occupies the top position in the laser projector category. Learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" dangbe .

