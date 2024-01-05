Driving The Future: Public Policy Discussions At Washington, D.C. Auto Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown to the 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show has begun and anticipation is building for an exclusive event designed to ignite discussions on the intersection of public policy, technology, and the automotive industry. Known on the auto circuit as the official“Public Policy Show”, the 10-day consumer show is preceded by the Public Policy Day on Thursday, January 18. These scheduled presentations and discussions with government officials and leaders within the automotive industry address the current state of the country's essential automotive sector and its future initiatives.

One of this year's event's highlights is an Auto Caucus Roundtable featuring U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell and Marcy Kaptur. Dingell, a prominent figure from Michigan's 6th Congressional District, paves the way to resolve clean energy issues and is dedicated to fortifying the American auto industry. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, proudly representing Ohio's 9th Congressional District, is the longest-serving woman in Congress, serving as the Democratic Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Congressional Auto Caucus. This 45-minute roundtable discussion, moderated by award-winning journalist Dafna Linzer from US News & World Report, will focus on key policy topics related to the automotive industry. Linzer's extensive experience as a news executive and journalist positions her as a valuable moderator, ensuring an in-depth exploration of critical issues.

Adding to the excitement, the Public Policy Day will host a Fireside Chat featuring David Turk, U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary; Polly Trottenberg, U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary; and Gabe Klein, Executive Director for the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. With their combined expertise, the trio promises insightful discussions on reshaping technology platforms, advancing secure and sustainable energy systems, and prioritizing key initiatives in urban mobility and smart transportation technologies.

These discussions provide a platform to understand and adapt to the evolving industry landscape and the legislation shaping it. Attendees will witness a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights that will influence the future of technology, energy, and transportation.

Along with the keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions, the day will feature U.S News & World Report as they unveil the 2024 Best Cars for the Money awards and unveilings of new models like the highly anticipated 2024 Lexus TX 550h+, Aston Martin DB12, as well as the first-ever electric Rolls-Royce, the Spectre.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world's top manufacturers. Displays from Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Lexus, Chevrolet, and more will fill the convention center. Notable displays include the all-new Lifestyle Pavilion, an Edutainment stage, and the return of the EV pavilion showcasing the growing electric mobility market. Additional features include indoor and outdoor test drives, press events, and other consumer attractions.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2024 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 19 through January 28, 2024.

