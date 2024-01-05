(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, January 1st 2024
Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:
- € 83,483.07
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 383 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 388 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 63,601 shares for € 348,082.55 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 42,073 shares for € 237,899.10
As a reminder :
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account: 51,410 shares
- € --
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 783 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,120 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 125,924 shares for € 781,516.85 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 115,527 shares for € 719,846.14
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 28,440 shares
- € --
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Contacts : abc-arbitrage
Relations actionnaires : ...
Relations presse: VERBATEE / ... EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters BITI / Bloomberg ABCA FP
Attachment
00639600116_ABC ARBITRAGE_Bilan_semestriel_20231231_EN
MENAFN05012024004107003653ID1107688738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.