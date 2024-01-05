Ray Carter To Retire As VP/GM Of WSB-TV In Atlanta

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 40-year industry icon to assume a leadership role in his church

ATLANTA, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly 40 years of service and leadership in local television, industry icon Ray Carter is retiring as VP/GM of Cox Media Group's (CMG) WSB-TV, effective March 31. He is accepting his calling to lead the California Modesto Mission within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.







Ray has worked as a producer, reporter, anchor and then news director at several stations before taking the helm as VP/GM of the CMG station in Pittsburgh. Ray then became Regional Vice President over five CMG stations before being named in 2019 as VP/GM of WSB-TV, considered by many to be the top local television station in the country.

“Ray is one of the most impactful leaders in our industry. He brought an overwhelmingly positive energy to our business and deep passion for people and community he serves,” said Dan York, CMG's President & CEO.“At the same time, he's been an advocate for the value of local news and investigative journalism and the important impact of local broadcasting.”

Ray and the WSB-TV team worked relentlessly to inform, entertain, and elevate viewers and Atlanta communities. In the last year alone, WSB-TV team members packed nearly 40,000 pounds of food and prepared more than 32,000 meals during the MLK Day of Service; provided almost 6,000 backpacks with school supplies for students in foster care, homeless shelters or group homes as part of its annual“Stuff the Bus” initiative; gave over 22,000 gifts for children in foster care as a result of the yearly“Clark's Christmas Kids” program; donated truckloads of food, water and provisions to support those impacted by natural disasters; and much more.

“I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish as a team and the difference we've made for those we serve in and around our communities,” Ray Carter said.“And let me be clear – this was absolutely always a team effort and a testament to what a group of people can do when they are focused on a shared purpose and reason for serving.”

In addition to their community impact, Ray and his team have been highly awarded. Over the last 4 years, the station earned 24 NATAS Southeast Emmys and 17 Georgia Association of Broadcasters Awards. WSB-TV's local and investigative reporting have also been the catalyst for positive changes in state and federal laws and other actions that have helped protect people. Ray himself was inducted into the NATAS Silver Circle in 2021, has served on the affiliate boards of ABC and NBC, and just completed a term as the Chairman of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

“Ray is a terrific leader and strong ambassador for CMG and our industry,” York said.“As importantly, he's a genuine, authentic and outstanding person. He lives what he believes, believes what he lives, and he's a shining example of what true servant leadership is all about.”

