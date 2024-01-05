Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: Consuming Fire-A Safety System For The Homes, Schools, Vehicles, And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jean A. of Elmont, NY is the creator of the Consuming Fire, a fire dampening tool capable of putting out fires in a home, vehicles, and more. The system features a box on the ceiling or mounted underneath a vehicle's hood designed to dispense wet combined-chemical suppressant to completely eradicate a fire. The device includes a smoke and heat sensor configured to detect raised temperatures and excessive levels of smoke, triggering the system to dispense the extinguishing chemicals.The market for fire dampening devices and fire suppression systems has traditionally been driven by factors like increased awareness of fire safety, stringent regulations, and the growing need for protecting lives and property. Innovations in fire suppression technologies can influence market dynamics. Companies that develop more efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective solutions, like the Consuming Fire product, may gain a competitive edge.Jean was issued their Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Consuming Fire product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Consuming Fire can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

