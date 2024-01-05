Global Airport Moving Walkways Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Airport Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the airport moving walkways market size is predicted to reach $2.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the airport moving walkways market is due to the growing number of air passengers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest airport moving walkways market share. Major players in the airport moving walkways market include Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Kone Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Otis Elevator Company.

Airport Moving Walkways Market Segments

.By Type: Belt Type, Pallet Type

.By Inclination Angle: Horizontal, Inclined

.By Business Type: New Installation, Modernization, Maintenance

.By Speed: Constant Moving Walkways (CMW), Accelerating Moving Walkways

.By Geography: The global airport moving walkways market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The airport moving walkway is a slow-moving conveyor system that transports people over horizontal or inclined planes over a shorter distance and assist people in reaching the desired location at airports. They are installed in pairs with opposite directions of roll, with safety handrails alongside. They are also known as flat escalators or travelator machines.

The main types of airports moving walkways are belt type and pallet type. The belt-type moving walkways are built with mesh metal belts or rubber walking surfaces over metal rollers. These can either be inclined or flat and are generally used in airports, metro terminals, or shopping malls. The various inclination angles of airport moving walkways are horizontal and inclined, which are divided by various business types into new installation, modernization, and maintenance. The types of speed for airport moving walkways are constant moving walkways (CMW) and accelerating moving walkways.

