Beautinow Launches A Comprehensive Perfume Accords List

European online niche perfume store, Beautinow, launches a list of perfume accords, offering visitors an alternative way to browse its collection of perfumes.

DEN HAAG, ZUID HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perfume accords are the basic building blocks used by perfumers to create unique fragrances. These accords are combinations of scents that work together harmoniously to create a specific aroma. They are like musical notes, coming together to form a beautiful symphony.

For perfume enthusiasts, knowing the different perfume accords is like having a secret code to decipher their favorite scents. By understanding the different notes used in perfumery, they can identify and appreciate the individual components of a fragrance. Moreover, knowing the different accords can also help perfume enthusiasts in finding new scents to try. If they know they enjoy a particular accord, such as citrusy or woody, they can search for perfumes that have similar main accords.

That's why Beautinow, the leading European online niche perfume store in Europe, is proud to launch its comprehensive Perfume Accords List , adding another dimension for fragrance lovers to browse its collection.

"Traditionally customers shop fragrances by gender, price and brand. However, based on feedback from the fragrance community, we've learned that niche perfume lovers prefer to shop by perfume accords," says Beautinow. "We are thrilled to introduce our Perfume Accords List, which also serves as a guide for those who want to expand their olfactory horizons and discover the world of niche fragrances."

Once visitors selects a perfume from the his or her favourite accord, he/she can further study the top, middle and base notes of individual fragrances (known as the 'Perfume Pyramid '), before making a final shopping decision.

With its list of perfume accords, Beautinow continues to showcase its passion for niche perfumes and commitment to providing a unique and enlightening shopping experience for its customers. The list serves as a valuable resource for both seasoned fragrance enthusiasts and those new to the world of niche perfumes, making it an essential tool for any perfume lover.

