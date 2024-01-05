Goddesscode Unveils Empowering Women's Retreats In Greece, Fusing Pole Dance, Self-Love Workshops And Personal Coaching

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

confidently & unapologetically

GoddessCode presents exclusive women's retreats in Rhodes, Greece-melding pole dance, self-love workshops, and one-to-one coaching.

RHODES, DODECANESE, GREECE, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today heralds the official launch of GoddessCode, a forward-thinking wellness endeavour, founded by Kelly O'Donovan and orchestrated alongside her twin sister, Kirstin O'Donovan. Exclusively tailored for women, GoddessCode introduces immersive retreats seamlessly blending beginner pole dance artistry, transformative self-love workshops, and bespoke one-to-one coaching sessions.GoddessCode emerges as a sanctuary for women seeking empowerment, self-discovery, and comprehensive well-being. Throughout the 6-day retreat in a lavish villa, participants embark on a transformative journey, embracing both the empowering art of pole dance and the profound impact of self-love. The retreats are crafted for intimate groups, guaranteeing a personalized experience.At the core of GoddessCode lies its distinctive fusion of activities, each thoughtfully curated to nurture physical resilience, mental strength, and emotional equilibrium. GoddessCode embodies an empowering philosophy, embracing the principles of self-love, universal love, and unapologetic authenticity, challenging societal norms, and fostering a culture of unapologetic self-love.Distinctive Attributes of GoddessCode Retreats:Beginner Pole Dance: Led by Kelly's experienced mentorship, participants embark on an odyssey of feminine expression through pole dance in a safe and uplifting environment, fostering strength, confidence, and body positivity.Self-Love Workshops: Led by Kirstin, the retreats feature workshops centred around cultivating self-love and fostering a positive self-image. Participants acquire tools to enrich their mental and emotional well-being through interactive activities and discussions.One-to-One Coaching: Each participant benefits from personalized coaching sessions tailored to address individual goals and challenges. These private sessions delve into their unique path of self-discovery.Photoshoot: Participants will also have the unique opportunity to partake in a Goddess photoshoot, capturing the essence of their empowering journey.Bespoke surprise package: The retreats also offer a bespoke package to ensure a personalized and unforgettable experience for each participant.Expressing her enthusiasm about the launch, Kelly O'Donovan, the visionary behind GoddessCode, remarks, "GoddessCode is more than a retreat; it's a transformative experience for women to tap into their inner strength, embrace sensuality, and cultivate a profound sense of self-love, unapologetically. Our mission is to empower women to lead fulfilling lives with unwavering confidence and authenticity."The inaugural GoddessCode retreat will take place in May 2024, offering an exclusive opportunity for women to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery amidst the picturesque backdrop of Rhodes, Greece.For further information about GoddessCode and to secure your spot at the upcoming retreat, kindly visit or reach out to ... for media inquiries.About GoddessCode:GoddessCode is a distinguished wellness enterprise founded by Kelly O'Donovan, committed to empowering women through transformative retreats in Rhodes, Greece. Anchored in beginner pole dance, self-love workshops, and one-to-one coaching, GoddessCode fosters a supportive environment for women to discover their inner goddesses and embrace a life of confidence and authenticity.

Kelly O'Donovan

GoddessCode OU

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram