(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,472,621,617.50
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023
| Total number of shares
| 589,048,647
| Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
| 589,048,647
| Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
| 570,809,915
This disclosure is on VINCI web site
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital).
Attachment
2023 12 31 ddv English version
