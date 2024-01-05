Universal Puzzle Box Lid Holder Keeps The Box Illustration Visible When Building Puzzles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony B. of Big Lake, MN is the creator of the Puzzle Box Holder, a wooden or plastic holding device for a puzzle box lid. The device features a small slot capable of holding the box lid in an upright position for easy and convenient viewing. By being secured with the Puzzle Box Holder, the lid and its illustration are consistently visible without taking focus away from the puzzle and its pieces. Users can maintain hands-free operation of the box to enjoy completing their favorite puzzles. Despite puzzles being created in numerous configurations, styles, and sizes across the world, the Puzzle Box Holder can be manufactured in several different sizes and materials to accommodate any type of puzzle box size.The demand for innovative solutions to enhance puzzle-solving experiences is growing, and niche markets within the broader puzzle and board game industry are emerging on a year-over-year basis. The puzzle industry generated over US$920 million in 2023, and worldwide, the puzzle market is experiencing a surge in popularity with countries like Germany and Japan leading the way in innovative designs and challenging puzzles. Products like the Puzzle Box Holder could contribute significantly to these industries, enhancing any manufacturer's current product line.Anthony was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Puzzle Box Holder product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Puzzle Box Holder can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

