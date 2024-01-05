Bandera Electric Empowers Members And Enhances Texas Grid Stability With Innovative Battery Lease Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANDERA, Texas, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandera Electric Cooperative proudly announces the successful inauguration of its groundbreaking battery lease program using IQ Batteries from Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company and a leading supplier of solar and battery systems, reinforcing its commitment to both members and the resilience of the Texas Grid. In a strategic move to optimize energy consumption, this initiative is a significant leap forward for the cooperative and introduces an innovative approach to energy management.

During its inaugural pilot phase, the battery lease program brings multifaceted advantages to all cooperative members. Not only does it contribute to a collective reduction in energy consumption, but it also opens new revenue streams for Bandera Electric. By channeling surplus energy generated by the battery storage systems from Enphase into the wholesale electricity market overseen by the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the cooperative enters the realm of economic sustainability.

One of the key highlights of the program is its individual member benefits. Cooperative members gain exclusive access to the battery storage systems during instances of power outages, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to their homes. This resilient solution enhances the overall reliability and resilience of Bandera Electric's service to its members.

In a milestone announcement made on October 20, 2023, Bandera Electric presented its commitment to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). The cooperative pledged to implement a demand response program by December 25, 2023. Operating under the energy-as-a-service model, cooperative members can now subscribe to a service where Bandera Electric provides a comprehensive battery energy storage system capable of sustaining homes during outages. Beyond outage scenarios, the Enphase IQ Battery systems play a pivotal role in demand response activities, including peak reduction and alleviating congestion on the distribution system. Furthermore, Bandera Electric contributes excess energy to the ERCOT market.

"This is a very exciting opportunity to expand our services and enhance our members' quality of life," says Bill Hetherington, BEC Chief Executive Officer. "We have been fortunate enough to find strong partners in Enphase and Atma Energy to help our Board of Directors fulfill their financial commitment and deliver on the promise made to PUCT."

The launch of this pioneering program not only fulfills the cooperative's promise to the PUCT but also sets the stage for the development of a comprehensive, scalable initiative that will be accessible to an increasing number of members in the years to come. Positioned strategically, Bandera Electric leverages its Apolloware energy monitoring platform alongside the aggregated capacity of the battery storage systems, effectively transforming them into a virtual power plant on the ERCOT market.

The integration of Apolloware and the energy storage systems aligns seamlessly with the distributed energy resource pilot initiated by the PUCT and ERCOT, showcasing Bandera Electric's commitment to embracing innovative technologies that enhance grid reliability and member satisfaction.

About Bandera Electric Cooperative

Bandera Electric Cooperative provides electricity, and offers broadband, energy efficiency programs along with solar and battery solutions to their 30,000 members across seven counties in Central Texas. Apolloware was developed by BEC to raise energy awareness and provide a platform to enhance grid resiliency. Locally owned and operated by the members it serves, Bandera Electric Cooperative's vision is Reimaging Rural America. For more information, visit .

