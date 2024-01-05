ACEC California Announces 2024 Engineering Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today the American Council of Engineering Companies,

California

(ACEC California) announced the 2024 recipients of its annual Engineering Excellence Awards . Projects were recognized for demonstrating an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value. Fifteen projects earned the prestigious Honor Award distinction, nineteen were recognized with Merit Awards, and eleven Commendation Awards were granted.

"These ACEC California engineering firms are being honored for bringing an outstanding degree of innovation, accomplishment, and value," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of ACEC California. "Californians deserve reliably built infrastructure that include dependable drinking water supplies, safe and efficient transportation systems as well as safe bicycle and pedestrian routes, and structurally sound buildings. Our firms are committed to continually building a better California, as exemplified in these award-winning projects."

The winner of the Golden State Award, an honor bestowed for the best overall project, will be announced at the Engineering Excellence Awards Banquet on February 28, 2024. The awards celebration is also a fundraiser for the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation

501(c)3, which provides scholarship awards to graduate and undergraduate students who

are recognized for their notable and outstanding academic achievements.

About ACEC California's Engineering Excellence Awards:

ACEC California's annual Engineering Excellence Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in engineering and land surveying projects completed by California firms. Entries are accepted into one of 12 project categories: studies, research and consulting engineering services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; special projects; small projects; energy; and industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities.

Honor Award winners are eligible to enter the national level Engineering Excellence Awards competition in Washington, DC.

Photographs of award-winning projects can be found

Honor Awards recipients include:

GHD

in Santa Rosa, CA for their work on the Windsor River Road / Windsor Road Intersection Improvements and Multi-Use Path Connector Project.

HDR

in Irvine, CA for their work on the BNSF Needles Third Mainline Track Expansion Segments 1 and 2.

HDR

in Irvine, CA for their work on the Cyprus Shores Emergency Stabilization Project.

HDR

in Tampa, FL for their work on the Isabella Dam Safety Modification.

HDR

in Riverside, CA for their work on the Redlands Passenger Rail Project (Arrow).

HDR

and Brown and Caldwell Joint Venture in Folsom, CA for their work on the EchoWater Program.

Kier + Wright Civil Engineers and Land Surveyors

in Santa Clara, CA for their work on the Nvidia Endeavor and Voyager Buildings.

Kimley-Horn

in Orange, CA for their work on the LAX West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Kleinfelder

in San Diego, CA for their work on the Santa Fe Irrigation District R.E. Badger Facility Upgrade.

Michael Baker International

in San Diego, CA for their work on the AUV Plume Transport Assessments of the San Elijo and Encina Ocean Outfalls.

Michael Baker International

in San Diego, CA for their work on the Kaiser Permanente San Marcos Medical Center.

Moffatt & Nichol

in Walnut Creek, CA

for their work on the North-South Greenway Gap Closure Project.

Rick Engineering Company in San Diego, CA for their work on the Pacific Beach Pipeline South.

T.Y. Lin International

in San Diego, CA for their work on the West Mission Bay Drive Bridge.

Walter P Moore

in

San Diego, CA for their work on the Acrisure Arena.

Merit Awards recipients include:

Anchor QEA

in San Francisco, CA for their work on the National Park Service Anacapa Island Wharf Rehabilitation.

Anser Advisory

in Santa Ana, CA for their work on the Avenue 66 Grade Separation.

Ardurra Group, Inc.

in Newport Beach, CA for their work on the Mary K. Giordano Regional Transit Center.

Ardurra Group, Inc.

in El Segundo, CA for their work on the Redondo Beach South Bay Regional Intermodal Transit Center.

CCME, Inc.

in Fresno, CA for their work on the Road 200 Bridge Replacement at Fine Gold Creek Madera County.

Gannett Fleming

in San Francisco, CA for their work on the Bay Area Rapid Transit Transbay Tube Retrofit.

HMH Engineers

in San Jose, CA for their work on the US 101 / Blossom Hill Road Interchange Improvement.

KOA Corporation

in Monterey Park for their work on the Moonridge Road Corridor Improvements Project.

Leighton Consulting

and

HNTB in San Diego, CA for their work on the emergency Repair Mile Post 245.2, Del Mar Bluffs Stabilizing Project.

Michael Baker International

in San Diego, CA for their work on the San Pasqual Undergrounding Project.

Michael Baker International

in San Diego, CA for their work on the UC San Diego North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood.

Moffatt & Nichol

in Costa Mesa, CA for their work on the Port of Long Beach Pier G Wharf Improvements.

Parsons

in Pasadena, CA for their work on the SCWD Beach Sewer Tunnel Project.

Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group

in Clovis, CA for their work on the Gray Lodge Wildlife Water Supply Project.

Psomas

and IDC Engineers in Anaheim, CA for their work on the Higuera Bridge Over Ballona Creek Replacement.

Ramos Consulting Services, Inc.

in Pasadena, CA for their work on the Eastside Access Improvement Project.

Stantec

in Walnut Creek, CA for their work on the Santa Anita Dam Spillway Modification Project.

T.Y. Lin International

in Irvine, CA for their work on the Mid County Parkway Construction Contract 1 – Interstate 215/Placentia Avenue Interchange.

VSCE, Inc. in Oakland, CA for their work on the Freight Intelligent Transportation System.

Commendation Awards recipients include:

ADVANTEC Consulting Engineers, Inc.

in Irvine, CA for their work on the Coachella Valley CVAG "CV Sync" Traffic Signal Synchronization Program – Phase 1.

Anser Advisory

in Santa Ana, CA for their work on the North Park | Mid-City Georgia Meade and Landis Bikeways.

Ardurra Group, Inc.

in Newport Beach, CA for their work on the Alamitos Beach Concession Building.

Ardurra Group, Inc.

in El Segundo, CA for their work on the Manhattan Beach Polliwog Park Lower Playground Replacement Project.

BKF Engineers

in Redwood City, CA for their work on the Midcoast Multi-Modal Trail.

BKF Engineers

in Redwood City, CA for their work on the Seaport Centre Levee Improvement Project.

Brunsing Associates, Inc. in Santa Rosa, CA for their work on the Point Arena Lighthouse Sea Cave Study.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.

in Sacramento, CA for their work on the East Joiner Parkway Widening Project.

LCC Engineering & Surveying, Inc.

in Martinez, CA

for their work on the Monument Boulevard Class 1 Path.

Michael Baker International, Inc.

in Santa Ana, CA

for their work on the Venta Spur Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge.

Wood Rodgers, Inc. in Oakland, CA

for their work on the Stormwater Management and Tidal Flooding Vulnerability Assessment at the North Field Oakland International Airport.

ACEC California represents over 1,000 engineering and land surveying firms and nearly 25,000 professionals who are involved in all aspects of the design, construction, and repair of California's residential, commercial, industrial, and public works infrastructure.



SOURCE American Council of Engineering Companies, California