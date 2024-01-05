PITTCO MAKES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION AND RENTAL EQUIPMENT MARKET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 27, 2023, Pittco Management, LLC (Pittco), alongside 1819 Partners, a private investment firmed based in Memphis, TN, completed an additional equity investment into Crockett Partners Equipment Company (Crockett Partners). Crockett Partners was formed to own, rent, and resell construction and industrial equipment.

"I am excited by the progress of Pittco's first investment in Crockett Partners and happy to increase our investment in this high potential partnership," said Henry Guy, Pittco President and Chief Investment Officer. "1819 Partners has worked diligently to form an alliance of like-minded investors to take advantage of this stellar opportunity."

"Since day one, Pittco has been an invaluable ally helping us take Crockett Partners from ideation to where it is today," said Andrew Hursey, Managing Director at 1819 Partners.

"With its compelling opportunity set, we are eager for Crockett Partners to work towards delivering on its full potential for all its investors."

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in

Memphis,

Tennessee.

