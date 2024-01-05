Betmgm Announces North Carolina Market Access Agreement With Charlotte Motor Speedway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) King of Sportsbooks expanding to 29th market online and with mobile app

BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming leader, and Charlotte Motor Speedway, the iconic motorsports and entertainment venue, announced today a new market access agreement enabling BetMGM to bring its online sports betting platform to North Carolina once legalized sports betting launches.

"We have been eagerly awaiting legal, safe, regulated online sports betting in North Carolina, a state with more than 10 million people and one of the most vibrant sports environments in the country," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "BetMGM's partnership with Charlotte Motor Speedway meets a great demand for entertainment from North Carolinians. Together we will deliver a premier and responsible gaming product that benefits many state agencies."

In addition to supporting many of North Carolina's publicly funded colleges, tax revenues from sports betting will also support a major event fund, allowing the state to recruit national sports and entertainment events to drive additional tourism, job creation and economic impact.

"BetMGM has established itself as a signature source for sports betting with partnerships in every major league sport and with venues across the country," said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. "With Charlotte Motor Speedway's history of innovation, we wanted to move forward into this new era of sports entertainment with a progressive sportsbook. This partnership with BetMGM will bring sports fans new ways to enjoy their favorite events while expanding North Carolina's tax base, supporting colleges and facilitating recruitment of major events for the future."

Subject to regulatory approval, BetMGM expects to offer online sports betting as soon as North Carolina's regulated market commences, expected to be in the first quarter of 2024.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

