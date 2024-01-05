Glaxosmithkline Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to

GlaxoSmithKline's technology-related activities. It provides an understanding of the company's digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. These initiatives are aimed at leveraging technology to enhance operations and competitiveness in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

The report covers a range of technology initiatives, including partnerships, product launches, and investments, which signify the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. Each initiative is detailed with information about the technology theme, objectives, and the benefits it aims to achieve.

This information helps in understanding the strategic rationale behind these endeavors. Additionally, the report provides details about GlaxoSmithKline's estimated Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets, which are crucial for assessing the company's commitment to technology investments. Furthermore, it may highlight any major ICT contracts or partnerships, shedding light on key technology providers or collaborators that play a significant role in the company's tech-related endeavors.

The report provides information and insights into GlaxoSmithKline's tech activities, including -



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and investments

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope



GSK uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to integrate population-scale datasets and observational cohorts with complex models to transform drug discovery. This process enables GSK's scientists to quickly and accurately identify genetic variants linked to diseases..

GSK is innovating in vaccine development by employing a 'digital twin,' a real-time simulation of the entire vaccine manufacturing process. In this closed-loop system, there is a constant exchange of insights between the real and virtual realms, which enables scientists to optimize the production process.

The GSK Onyx Research Data Platform is a technology-driven initiative aimed at using data to discover treatments more efficiently. Onyx encompasses a suite of cutting-edge platforms designed to process and leverage vast amounts of data generated. In 2023, GSK India collaborated with PadUp Ventures for Hello Tomorrow, an educational boot camp for healthcare startups aiming to support innovative solutions and present graduating startups to the GSK India Leadership Team.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: SR One

Investment

Partnership and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives Contact the Publisher

